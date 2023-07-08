Meduza, Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold drop massive single ‘Phone’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 117

Italian group Meduza has made a powerful return with their latest single Phone, featuring the talents of Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold.

Known for their multi-platinum-selling global hits, Meduza once again delivers a slamming house beat with an infectious melody at its core. Phone tells the story of a relationship filled with frustration, symbolized by the incessant ringing of a phone. The song’s energetic groove serves as the backdrop for a captivating duet between Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold, allowing their vocals to shine.

Phone is another impressive addition to Meduza’s string of successes. The Italian trio has been responsible for some of the biggest club crossover hits in recent years, including their collaboration with Irish sensation Dermot Kennedy on the track Paradise. This song has garnered over half a billion streams on Spotify and has earned platinum certifications in multiple countries.

Recently, Meduza gained further attention with their viral hit “Tell It To My Heart, featuring the acclaimed artist Hozier. Additionally, their track “Bad Memories” is rapidly approaching 300 million Spotify streams, showcasing their enduring popularity. Meduza has also embarked on a summer-long residency in the Club Room and launched the electrifying Our House alongside James Hype at Hi Ibiza.

Meanwhile, Sam Tompkins is preparing to embark on his North American headline tour, commencing in September. The tour will kick off with a performance at New York’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg and continue through various cities, including Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, before concluding in San Francisco in October. Tompkins’ tour promises to showcase his captivating stage presence and remarkable vocal abilities, further solidifying his reputation as an emerging talent in the music industry.

i can’t believe i’m saying this and i’m genuinely emotional cos i’ve been waiting like 10 years for this, but I’M GOING ON TOUR IN THE U.S.A AND CANADA 🇺🇸🇨🇦 tickets are on sale now 🥺😭❤️https://t.co/lMbo89ag50 pic.twitter.com/TihtQ1fZJ6 — sam tompkins 🥪🎈 (@SamTompkinsUK) June 23, 2023

With the collaboration on Phone, Meduza, Sam Tompkins, and Em Beihold have created an anthemic dance track that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide. The combination of their talents and the infectious nature of the song’s sound will likely contribute to the continued success of all the artists involved.

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR