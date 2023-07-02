The Chemical Brothers new single ‘Live Again’ out now: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan

The Chemical Brothers have delighted fans with the release of their latest single, “Live Again,” featuring the captivating vocals of Halo Maud.

Following their dynamic performance at Glastonbury Festival’s Arcadia stage, the renowned electronic duo, composed of Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands, unveiled this brand new track via Republic. “Live Again” showcases The Chemical Brothers’ mastery of electro-alchemy, blending ethereal soundscapes reminiscent of the shoegaze era with an irresistible danceable beat. This single arrives hot on the heels of their previous release, “No Reason,” which dropped in March.

Excitement surrounding The Chemical Brothers’ forthcoming album has been steadily building since the duo’s announcement in April. This much-anticipated tenth studio album was revealed just before their performance at Coachella, where they surprised fans with a giant billboard in the desert. This attention-grabbing gesture was shared on their Instagram profile, generating a wave of anticipation for their new music.

The upcoming album follows the success of their 2019 release, “No Geography,” which earned the duo three Grammy Awards at the 2020 ceremony: “Best Dance/Electronic Album,” “Best Dance Recording,” and “Best Music Video.” Featuring five standout singles, including “Free Yourself,” “MAH,” “Got to Keep On,” and “We’ve Got to Try,” “No Geography” solidified the Chemical Brothers’ reputation as pioneers in the electronic music landscape.

In addition to their musical endeavors, the Chemical Brothers have also collaborated with author Robin Turner to publish their biography, “Paused In Cosmic Reflection.” The duo expressed their excitement about the project, which explores their musical journey, the clubs they started out in, the evolution of their songs, and the visual collaborators they’ve worked with over the years. This insightful book promises to provide fans with an intimate glimpse into the duo’s creative process and artistic vision.

As part of their ongoing commitment to live performances, the Chemical Brothers are set to embark on a series of highly anticipated European and UK tour dates throughout the summer and autumn. The tour includes stops at renowned festivals such as Bilbao BBK Live in Spain, AMA Music Festival in Italy, Electric Castle in Romania, and Lucca Summer Festival, among others. The duo’s energetic and visually stunning live shows have become a trademark of their performances, leaving audiences awestruck and craving for more.

With their latest single, “Live Again,” the Chemical Brothers continue to push boundaries and deliver innovative electronic music that captivates listeners around the globe. Their forthcoming album is eagerly awaited by fans, who can expect an immersive and electrifying sonic journey. As the duo prepares to embark on their live tour, audiences can anticipate unforgettable experiences that merge cutting-edge visuals with their groundbreaking soundscapes. The Chemical Brothers’ legacy as electronic music pioneers shows no signs of slowing down, and their impact on the industry remains profound.

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers (Press)