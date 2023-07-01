YouTube poll finds 82% of 18 to 44 year-olds have posted a video online

By Milan Zeisler

A surprising recent YouTube poll finds that 82% of 18 to 44-year-olds have posted a video online.

As a YouTube poll finds, the recently released YouTube Culture and Trends Report (2023 edition) reveals a lot of new information, but perhaps most surprisingly, 82% of 18 to 44-year-olds have uploaded at least one video to some platform, be it TikTok, YouTube or Instagram – over the past 1 year.

It’s not a small poll, that’s the conclusion drawn by Alphabet’s video platform at VidCon 2023 in Anaheim, Calif, which took place on 21 June this year. Quite impressive, 82% of those surveyed said they had uploaded at least one video to some platform: and if that wasn’t enough, 40% described themselves as content creators. For this poll, YouTube has partnered with Ipsos, a global market and opinion research specialist – which surveyed 25,892 people aged 18 to 44 from 14 countries – US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. According to respondents, 68% of people surveyed say they watch videos about a specific topic that they are into in multiple different formats (e.g., short form, long form, podcasts, live streams).

“Viewers increasingly expect personalized experiences, and use different formats to meet different need states — viewing long-form, short-form, live, and pre-recorded content across mobile and connected TV screens.”, states the report.

As an example, they announced that Brazil’s CazéTV drove record-breaking viewership to the platform during the FIFA World Cup with a peak of 6 million viewers. These intriguing polling statistics provide a comprehensive depiction of the trajectory that the music industry and various entertainment sectors are embarking upon—an era where assumptions of an assured monopoly on talent and attention can no longer be upheld. A notable illustration of this direct-to-fan business model is the exclusive privilege granted to YouTube Premium subscribers, who were granted exclusive backstage access during this year’s Coachella music festival. This unique opportunity enabled viewers to witness the behind-the-scenes activities as artists made preparations for their performances. Tencent disclosed towards the end of last year that it successfully generated over 1,000 songs using artificial intelligence (AI), with one particular composition amassing an impressive 100 million streams, and is also interesting, that recently Armin van Buuren made a video clip with an AI for his music.

As a conclusion, the way we use video platforms on a day-to-day basis has definitely changed in the past years. While most of the users may still only use them for entertainment, the poll numbers released by Ipsos show that the number of people counting content creators has definitely increased (at least, for the age group of 18 to 44).

Image Credit: Esther Vargas | License (CC BY-SA 2.0)