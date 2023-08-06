Thomas Bangalter discusses Daft Punk legacy and solo aspirations: Interview

By Lewis Mulligan 351

Daft Punk unmasked: Thomas Bangalter reveals candid insights on duo’s split, musical origins, and the future of his solo journey in exclusive BBC interview.

In a recent BBC radio interview with 6Music‘s Matt Everitt for ‘The First Time‘ series, Thomas Bangalter, one-half of the iconic electronic duo Daft Punk, delved into the decision to part ways, their musical origins, artistic vision, and his upcoming solo endeavors.

With almost three decades of groundbreaking music, four acclaimed albums, and a legacy of sold-out shows, Bangalter expressed his relief and happiness in looking back at their journey. He stated that he believes they didn’t mess up too much and that putting an end to Daft Punk felt right. However, fans have persistently questioned the reason behind their decision to split rather than how they managed to stay together for so long.

Bangalter likened their story to a beloved TV show with a special place in people’s hearts. Just like these shows have their seasons, he felt it was interesting to have the opportunity to start, have the middle, and then reach a conclusion with Daft Punk. The end marked the final chapter of their musical saga, leaving behind a rich legacy that will be cherished by fans for generations to come.

The duo’s journey began in the mid-1990s, and Bangalter reminisced about their first-ever show in Marseille. He recalled how his partner, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, was so nervous that he spent much of the gig hiding under a table. Little did they know that this anxiety-ridden moment would eventually lead to the creation of their iconic robotic personas, with their signature helmets becoming a symbol of their mystique and musical prowess.

Bangalter shared an amusing anecdote about their early idea of having special effects from Hollywood create robotic personas akin to characters in ‘Star Wars‘ for their stage presence. The concept was initially quirky and experimental, but it took off in ways they never anticipated. The idea of dressing up as robots throughout their entire career seemed implausible at the time, but it became an integral part of their identity.

Before the release of his latest album, ‘Mythologies‘, which explores orchestral composition, Bangalter discussed the end of Daft Punk in April. Despite their split, the duo recently surprised fans by sharing previously unseen studio footage from the recording sessions of their acclaimed LP, ‘Random Access Memories‘.

Looking ahead, fans can expect a major new book dedicated to the cultural and musical impact of Daft Punk. The book will explore their contributions to audio-visual technology and feature interviews with key figures in the music industry, such as Paul Johnson, Annie Mac, Todd Edwards, and more.

As Bangalter embarks on his solo journey, it’s clear that the legacy of Daft Punk will continue to resonate with music enthusiasts worldwide. The duo’s innovative spirit and revolutionary artistry have left an indelible mark on the electronic music landscape, and their influence will be felt for years to come.

For those interested in gaining further insights into Daft Punk’s journey and Bangalter’s reflections, the full BBC 6Music interview is available here for listening.

Photo Credit David Black (c) Daft Life Ltd