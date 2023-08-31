Franky Wah releases new tech house single ‘55’: Listen

Franky Wah is one of the many great producers from the UK who has just set the tone for the tech house scene with the new hype single ’55’.

Originating from Yorkshire, England, Franky Wah brings new competition to the table with a new tech house single ’55’ out now on Circus Recordings. A well-composed 7-minute club banger is one of the many greatest releases from Franky Wah this year alongside his previous release ‘Dawn‘ alongside ‘Artche‘. ’55’ brings tight, punchy, percussive elements crafted with perfection for the tech house genre. More heat gets spread with electrifying, atmospheric build-ups that set the tension into the next beat drop alongside great rhythmic elements from the piano riffs and deep, transparent basslines that bring out that A-side energy onto the dance floors and stages. Overall, this track has everything a typical dance/house track needs for an absolutely great time at parties, festivals, and events. Pulsyfying basslines, knocking drums, synths that act as a tension builders, and, great mixing standards and high-level production are once again shown by Franky Wah.



Franky Wah is truly one of a kind artist in this field as his focus in his tracks is to always bring energy and set new modern standards for the tech house scene. The UK talent has still yet got a few more shows and sets to play with the nearest set at Club Chinois, Ibiza coming up in the next few days so be sure to prepare for his exciting performances along with his newest releases brought to the table this year. This year, Franky Wah managed to perform at one of the biggest stages such as Creamfields North where he debuted his brand new track “55”. The full set at Creamfields can be watched here.

You can now stream ’55’ from Franky Wah via ‘Circus Recordings’.

