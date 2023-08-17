Gammer and RUNN unite on Monstercat for happy hardcore-Inspired festival anthem ‘Roots’: Listen

By Connor Philips 184

Gammer continues his hot streak of electrifying releases with his new collaborative single “Roots”, featuring RUNN. At first listen, we instantly knew we had to break down this enchanting Monstercat single.

Renowned in the Monstercat spectrum and the broader realm of electronic music, Gammer has spent years cultivating a signature sound that encompasses both elements of dubstep and UK hardcore. This unique DJ-producer hybrid is also known for merging other genres and influences, such as gaming tropes, into his productions. Now, the legendary artist marks his return to Monstercat with “Roots,” a festival hit inspired by happy hardcore vibes. The track, featuring lyrics by the gifted singer-songwriter RUNN, is synced with the popular game Rocket League.

“Roots” commences with RUNN’s alluring vocals, coupled with dreamy effects and precise piano notes from Gammer. The vocals lead into an invigorating bassline that triggers excitement. The anthem then transitions into a signature Gammer-style drop, solidifying its destined impact on mainstage crowds.

Speaking on the new single and the process behind it, Gammer expressed, “‘Roots’ is a song about the collective sense of love and compassion in my life. The rave culture has always been a place where I have found a community of consistent kindness and support. When I heard RUNN’s amazing vocals, it took me right back to the feelings I’ve been lucky enough to experience at events around the world. I wanted to recreate the feeling of being at a festival when, no matter who we are or what may be going on in our world, everything is right – and we can’t help but smile.”

Beyond “Roots,” Gammer’s career is studded with accomplishments, including the iconic track “THE DROP” and releases on Insomniac Records, Dim Mak, and of course Monstercat. His vibrant stage presence has graced illustrious festivals such as Tomorrowland and Ultra, along with the likes of Germany’s Boothaus, Orlando’s The Vanguard, and other prestigious clubs. Equally impressive, collaborator RUNN’s captivating voice has garnered millions of streams and collaborations with EDM heavyweights like Illenium and Steve Aoki.

Monstercat is not just the surrounding label for “Roots”. This extraordinary music brand and organization achieved over four billion streams last year, recognized for diverse releases spanning bass, pop, and more. The collaboration between Gammer and RUNN on “Roots” symbolizes the unifying strength of music, a message that Monstercat values as well. It speaks to the roots of a vibrant community, promising more thrilling releases and performances in the near future, including Gammer’s upcoming b2b set with Da Tweekaz at Basscon’s takeover of the Hollywood Palladium. With “Roots,” the sonic journey finds its core essence, reminding us of the unbreakable bonds music forges among us.

Check out Gammer and RUNN’s “Roots” on Spotify below:

Image Credit: Gammer (press) / Provided by Gammer