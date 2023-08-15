GORDO teams up with Latin giant Maluma on ‘Parcera’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 265

Gordo bridged the gap between Latin music and house music once again with the release of the highly-anticipated anthem Parcera together with the global music icon Maluma.

Gordo is no stranger to working with various artists from the Latin music scene, as previously shown by his recent collaborations Hombres y Mujeres with Colombian superstar Feid and El Mas Chingon together with Dominican heavyweight El Alfa. It was evident that the Nicaraguan DJ and producer won’t stop there as he released arguably his biggest team-up so far, and that is Parcera which came to life thanks to the effort from Grammy-winning Latin music titan Maluma.

The pair debuted the production at Tomorrowland during Gordo’s debut mainstage performance, much to the surprise of everyone present at that moment. Maluma stopped by before heading home from his Don Juan European summer tour, and the pair left everyone in awe as they premiered what promises to be one of the collaborations of the year. The performance amassed over 80 million views worldwide which pushed the track even further into the spotlight, and the duo even managed to film a couple of parts for the official music video at the festival.

Parcera is a testament to Gordo and Maluma’s unhinged passion for pushing musical boundaries and bridging the gap between cultures which Gordo described like this:

“Maluma and I have been sitting on Parcera for a while now… trying to find the right time to release it… and the time is now. A lot of people don’t know that Maluma and I have only been boys for a few years but the music we make together is so next level. He’s an artist that believes in his culture, his community, his craft. Bringing him into this electronic world and the culture we have is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Maluma, the multi-platinum selling artist and the 2020 and 2023 Grammy winner keeps expanding his musical horizons after sold-out tours worldwide, from the Middle East all the way to his native Latin America. Parcera definitely won’t be the first nor last time he will set foot into the world of electronic music, as shown by his recent collaboration with The Chainsmokers and Nicky Jam.

Since retiring Carnage a couple of years ago, Gordo gained worldwide recognition after producing 6 tracks off of Drake’s groundbreaking album Honestly, Nevermind, as well as producing for Nicki Minaj and Maluma on their FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack Tukoh Taka. His Taraka shows have been making waves worldwide, and he was the support for the only Swedish House Mafia show in Ibiza this year, as well as throwing down an 8 hour set at the esteemed Brooklyn Mirage in New York.

Parcera is out worldwide on all platforms and the pair put also together a stunning music video which you can view down below.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by The Media Nanny