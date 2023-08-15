Pendulum announce run of UK arena shows for 2024

By Chris Vuoncino 255

2023 has been a busy year for Pendulum as the iconic drum and bass group has spent much of it on stage, delighting audiences across Europe while also releasing their first new music in several years with their latest single, Halo. Now the group has revealed that they will be starting 2024 off strong with a string of arena dates already on the books.

Since they first reformed at Ultra Music Festival 2016, the members of Pendulum have been on and off the road, delivering their heavy brand of music to audiences everywhere while also sharing a brand new EP and most recently a new single alongside Bullet For My Valentine vocalist, Matt Tuck. With promises of more music on the horizon, and a recently announced tour of Australia and New Zealand to close out 2023 revealed, it seems that the group consisting of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Paul “El Hornet” Harding, Peredur ap Gwynedd, and KJ Swaka intend to keep that momentum going into next year.

The new announcement has revealed that the group will be heading out to UK arenas at the end of March for a run of gigs beginning on March 24th in Leeds and ending a week later on the 31st in Glasgow. These shows add to their already busy touring schedule as the group continues to reassert themselves as the pioneers and leaders of the drum and bass scene that they helped cultivate years ago. While fans continue to await more new music from the group, they are continuing to draw attendees new and old to witness their blistering live show.

Pendulum 2024 UK arena tour dates:

March 24th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 25th – Manchester, 02 Victoria Warehouse

March 25th – Cardiff, International Arena

March 28th – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

March 29th – London, The 02

March 31st – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Image Credit: Andrew Cotterill / Provided by Jack Beadle PR