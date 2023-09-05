Aly & Fila join forces with Alex M.O.R.P.H. for electrifying collab ‘Eye Of The Storm’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 317

In an electrifying alliance of trance legends, Aly & Fila have teamed up with fellow luminary Alex M.O.R.P.H. to deliver the entrancing single ‘Eye Of The Storm’ featuring Cheryl Barnes , out now on Future Sound of Egypt .

Aly & Fila, the iconic Egyptian trance duo, and Alex M.O.R.P.H., the German trance maestro, are renowned for their individual contributions to the trance genre. Their union for ‘Eye Of The Storm’ marks a momentous occasion, bringing together decades of experience and musical expertise. With Cheryl Barnes lending her ethereal vocals to the mix, the result is nothing short of spellbinding.

‘Eye Of The Storm’ embodies the heart of trance music, with its uplifting melodies and driving beats that have become synonymous with the genre. Cheryl Barnes’ vocals soar above the music, adding on a deep layer of emotion that is sure to capture the heart of any trance music lover. As her beautiful vocals combine with the driving synths and beats, the track creates an immersive sonic experience that transports listeners to trance music heaven. It’s a journey through sound that transcends the ordinary, inviting you to lose yourself in its captivating rhythms and ethereal vocals.

With a rich history of producing trance classics and performing at some of the world’s most iconic festivals and venues, Aly & Fila and Alex M.O.R.P.H. continue to be trailblazers in the genre. As ‘Eye Of The Storm’ weaves its hypnotic spell, trance music enthusiasts can anticipate a thrilling journey through the eye of the trance storm at future Aly & Fila gigs such as their huge FSOE800 show at The Great Pyramids of Giza later this month. For now, check out Aly & Fila and Alex M.O.R.P.H.’s new single ‘Eye Of The Storm’ featuring Cheryl Barnes on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Aly & Fila (Press)