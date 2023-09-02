Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024: Insomniac’s epic return

By Lewis Mulligan 128

Chicago’s pulsating heart of house music is about to experience a sonic revival as Insomniac Events announces its triumphant return to the Windy City in 2024 with the highly anticipated Beyond Wonderland.

Insomniac Events, the visionary force behind some of the world’s most celebrated music festivals, is set to rekindle its Chicago connection in 2024, marking its first return since the unforgettable EDC Chicago in 2013. Although Insomniac’s roots trace back to Southern California, their illustrious journey has spanned over three decades, conquering cities across the United States, from Orlando to Seattle, and venturing into international territories like Mexico and China. However, one city that has been conspicuously absent from their recent roster is the iconic house music hub, Chicago. The forthcoming year promises to be a transformative one as Insomniac revives its presence in this vibrant musical epicenter.

A decade has passed since Insomniac last hosted EDC Chicago in the Windy City. Following its initial debut, EDC Chicago ventured elsewhere. Now, in this new era for Insomniac, fresh adventures await festival enthusiasts, with the arrival of Beyond Wonderland Chicago symbolising this renewed spirit.

It seems a new doorway has appeared…🚪✨Can you believe your eyes?🌀 Sign up to be first in the know about #BeyondChicago → https://t.co/I5C4ZLtEEn pic.twitter.com/HeEzucoPCY — Beyond Wonderland Chicago (@BeyondWlandCHI) September 1, 2023

Beyond Wonderland stands tall as one of Insomniac’s flagship brands, captivating audiences in Southern California, The Gorge, and even making international sojourns to countries such as Mexico and Colombia. In 2024, the enchanting world of Alice In Wonderland will be brought to life in Chicago through a thrilling collaboration with the rapidly ascending promoters at Auris Presents. Auris Presents has carved an impressive niche in chicago’s music scene in recent years, curating exceptional experiences like ARC Music Festival and Heatwave.

While the specifics of Beyond Wonderland Chicago, like dates, venue, and lineup, are not yet revealed, dedicated fans and festival enthusiasts can stay informed by following the event’s official Instagram pages. As we count down to 2024, the excitement grows for the upcoming reunion of Insomniac and Chicago, which promises to create lasting memories in the heart of the house music capital. Keep an eye out for more details and get ready for an extraordinary journey at Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024.

Image Credit: Rukes.com