Bootshaus is hosting an electronic soirée at Am Blankenwasser on 3 September

By Samantha Reis 96

Kölsch, Jonathan Kaspar, Kevin de Vries, Adele.be and Micky Markowitz are the headliners of this unmissable Bootshaus event, taking place this Sunday.

Bootshaus is home to the hottest nights in all of Germany. This time, the superclub leaves its endless nights and iconic room walls behind to bring the best music outdoors and into the day. The event takes place this Sunday, 3 September, and offers not only an incredible venue but also a stunning lineup. Leaving Cologne, Bootshaus will be hosting the electronic soirée from 12:00 to 22:00.

Daytime events are attracting more and more fans, and this is one event you definitely don’t want to miss. The venue is the famous Am Blankenwasser in Neuss. Known for its first-class open-air events, this place offers the perfect conditions for an excellent party and, like Bootshaus, has a sound system as powerful as the artists who walk on its stage.

The soirée offers an incredible lineup, especially for those who like appealing and high-quality music. The names taking Am Blankenwasser by storm will be Kölsch, Jonathan Kaspar, Kevin de Vries, Adele.be and Micky Markowitz all with the mission of making this day unforgettable. If you were sad to see the festival season come to an end, you can rejoice, because this Bootshaus event will bring back all the good vibes. It will be ten hours of beats, tunes and unforgettable memories. Tickets for the soirée are available on the official website but don’t wait too long to secure yours. Mark your calendar for 3 September at Am Blankenwasser starting at noon. The best music awaits you.

Image Credit: Bootshaus