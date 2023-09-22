The Chainsmokers, Alok, and Mae Stephens come together for ‘Jungle’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 196

The rise of The Chainsmokers over the past decade was largely due to the duo’s infectious writing and production and relentless output of music for the first few years of their career, delivering two EPs and three full-length albums in quick succession. After a two-year period of musical silence, the group has returned with a vengeance, having delivered their fourth album, So Far So Good in 2022 and a steady offering of singles ever since.

Now The Chainsmokers return alongside Alok and Mae Stephens for an incredible new single and visually stunning music video, showing off a new range and style that has been expanded upon with recent singles My Bad, Cellular, and Summertime Friends. For Jungle, fans will notice the lack of vocals from Drew Taggart as Mae Stephens is given the spotlight all to herself and she delivers a passionate and empowered performance. Singing lines such as “Keep on hoping one day you’ll understand, When I‘m not making sense,” its easy for listeners to get lost in the earnest feelings of trying hard to explain themselves to a loved one, yet still feeling confused amongst their own words.

While Stephens certainly shines on the new track, the production work from Alok and The Chainsmokers perfectly provides the foundation and has been crafted to deliver both as a radio-ready single or pulsing from the sound system of the festivals and clubs that the track will be blaring from as the artists play it for crowds around the world. Alongside the release, the artists have unveiled a sci-fi-inspired new music video, with stunning images and visuals that enhance the music while demanding attention from fans.

As fans around the world await the fifth album from The Chainsmokers, their latest offering with Alok and Mae Stephens is sure to hold fans over as the duo continues to grow and evolve their sound while still releasing some of the most infectious tracks in the dance music scene. Check out the video for Jungle below.

Image Credit: Press Photo | Owner: Ashley Buenrostro: Provided by Columbia Records