Fatboy Slim has no plans to retire: “I’m quite happy to play until I drop”

By Yotam Dov 501

In a recent interview with Billboard, legendary producer Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook, delved into his illustrious career, the 25th anniversary of his iconic album “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” and his perspective on retirement.

Cook, who has been a global star for decades, has been on an extensive tour, celebrating milestones and curating his own festival, “All Back to Minehead.” He reflects on his journey, from his first album purchase of The Rolling Stones’ “Black and Blue” to his parents’ mixed reactions to his musical pursuits.

The interview delves into Cook’s art collection, which has been growing rapidly, particularly his admiration for Keith Haring’s work. He emphasizes the uniqueness of his festival, set in a classic British holiday camp, and the eclectic community it brings together.

As the 25th anniversary of “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” approaches, Fatboy Slim reminisces about the album’s incredible success during the big beat era. He acknowledges the overwhelming fame but also the wisdom in taking a step back when necessary.

The most revealing moment of the interview comes when Cook addresses the topic of retirement. He candidly shares his experience of trying retirement during the pandemic, describing it as unsuitable for him. Cook firmly believes he can continue his career until he can’t, emphasizing that DJs don’t rely on appearance and can keep performing as long as they enjoy it.

Cook’s dedication to sharing his love for music is evident throughout the interview, underscoring his unwavering passion for his craft. Last year, We Rave You had the opportunity to sit down with Norman during Creamfields UK to discuss the 90s scene, the UK crowd, and his legendary Big Beach Boutique.

Image Credit: Rukes.com