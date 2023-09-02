Dillon Francis, Alesso, and Clementine Douglas set you ‘Free’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 112

Dillon Francis is back in the music spotlight, and this time, he’s joined forces with Alesso and Clementine Douglas to bring you their latest track, “Free.”

Dillon Francis, known for his catchy tunes and fun personality, humorously says, “Ever wanted to feel as happy as a golden retriever on its best day? Well, this song is for you. Enjoy!” With such a cheerful intro, “Free” is definitely something to look forward to.

This exciting collaboration is just a taste of what’s to come on Dillon Francis’s upcoming album, “This Mixtape Is Fire TOO,” which will be released by Astralwerks. “Free” follows a series of previous hits, including “LA ON ACID” with Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring the rising star INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA, and “Goodies,” which got an incredible remix from Knock2.

Cant believe the crowd did this completely on their own @Alesso pic.twitter.com/ou7hOkC3Kc — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) August 29, 2023

Fans of Dillon Francis can also mark their calendars for his special event series titled “Music Is My Passion.” It’s going to be a three-show extravaganza in Los Angeles, featuring DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, a unique Moombahton set at The Mayan, and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine in December.

Dillon Francis has been making music that gets people moving for more than a decade. He started making waves in the early 2010s with some underground hits and has since released albums and projects that music lovers have loved. From his debut “Money Sucks, Friends Rule” to the Spanish-language album “WUT WUT” and his latest house album “Happy Machine” with chart-toppers like “Love Me Better,” Dillon Francis keeps the party going. With “Free” and his upcoming album, he’s ready to keep the dance floors alive for a long time to come.

You can catch the infectious beats of “Free” by Dillon Francis, Alesso, and Clementine Douglas by giving it a listen below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Dillon Francis Press for Amazon Music / Provided by Heliotype Creative