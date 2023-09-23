Jean-Michel Jarre announces ‘OXYMOREWORKS’ album and drops new single ‘ZEITGEIST BOTANICA’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 934

Electronic music luminary Jean-Michel Jarre invites fans on an extraordinary auditory journey with the forthcoming release of his ‘OXYMOREWORKS‘ album, set to drop on November 3. This nine-track opus, a reimagining of select compositions from his 2022 album ‘OXYMORE,’ has been meticulously crafted and reveals a fusion of artistic talents. Each track on the album is a result of Jarre’s close collaboration with featured artists, resulting in unique interpretations that highlight their collective creativity. ‘OXYMOREWORKS’ traverses an expansive array of electronic genres, offering listeners a captivating blend of hypnotic techno, cinematic soundscapes, and uplifting progressive beats. The album boasts a star-studded lineup including Nina Kraviz, Adiescar Chase, French 79, Brian Eno, Martin Gore, Deathpact, and a reunion with Armin van Buuren, following their 2015 hit “Stardust.”

Jean-Michel Jarre shares his enthusiasm for the project: “OXYMORE holds a special place in my heart, as it embarks on a truly unique sonic journey. With the profound joy of collaborating with fellow artists, much like my previous venture, Electronica, I aimed to foster a fresh perspective on my music. I extended my hand to musicians whose distinct talents I believed would infuse an intriguing dimension into each track. OXYMOREWORKS stands as a testament to the art of collaboration; a vibrant collection of musical dialogues.”

To commemorate the announcement of ‘OXYMOREWORKS,’ Jarre introduces a new collaboration with French techno producer Irène Drésel, unveiling “ZEITGEIST BOTANICA.” This rendition of “ZEITGEIST” weaves a complex narrative with otherworldly rhythms and expansive, mesmerizing synths. Irène Drésel explains, “In the German language, ‘Zeit’ signifies time, and ‘Geist’ represents spirit. Jean-Michel and I have created a version that still has a soul and transports the listener back in time. This rework features a narrative composed of ruptures while infusing a hypnotic dimension with techno overtones. The sound of Pierre Henry’s breath gives rhythm to the track, like an instrument from another world, another space-time.”

‘OXYMORE,’ initially released in 2022, pays homage to the French roots of electronic music, a genre that has profoundly influenced music production globally. Additionally, it serves as a tribute to the late French composer Pierre Henry, an iconic figure in electronic and classical music, and one of Jarre’s mentors at the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), where he pursued his studies. ‘OXYMORE’ marked a milestone in Jarre’s career as his most ambitious and innovative album to date. It was the first commercial release to fully utilize multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D), showcasing Jarre’s groundbreaking approach to audio. The album was entirely produced, composed, recorded, and mixed in 360-degree audio at the “Innovation” studios at Radio France.

Jean-Michel Jarre’s sonic influence extends beyond his albums, as he recently collaborated with Renault to create unique sounds for the automaker’s upcoming electric vehicles, drawing inspiration from tracks on ‘OXYMORE.’ Furthermore, this collaboration led to a fresh rendition of the legendary track “Oxygène 4,” merged with “EPICA” from the ‘OXYMORE’ album, soon to be available for commercial release.

‘OXYMOREWORKS’ is poised to captivate listeners on November 3, adding to Jean-Michel Jarre’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of electronic music. Pre-save it here.

Image Credit: François Rousseau / Provided by Falcon Publicity