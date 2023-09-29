John Digweed announces new album ‘Futuro’, an ode to 25 years of Bedrock Records

By Nicole Pepe 562

John Digweed has just announced his forthcoming album ‘Futuro’, a 25-track playlist featuring an all-star arsenal, to be released via Bedrock Records.

Set to be released in its entirety everywhere on November 17th, Digweed brings together big-time artists to showcase their signature synth-drenched acid-house sound. Kicking off the album is UK acid-house innovator Bushwacka, with his track ‘Lectrobee’, out September 29th, followed by Digweed, Nick Muir, and Captain Mustache’s heavily anticipated track ‘Bleu Cobalt’ on October 6th.

‘Futuro’ is set to be an exciting one, as the entirety of the album has been curated, mixed, and compiled by Digweed himself as an ode to celebrate 25 years of his label, Bedrock Records. Despite this soon-to-be iconic album and massive celebration, Digweed’s list of achievements is groundbreaking, to say the least. Highlights of which, include Digweed being the first official DJ to present a mix compilation (entitled ‘The Mix Collection’, with Sasha), him having been the first British DJ to hold a residency at the iconic NYC club Twilio, as well as having remixed some of the biggest bands alongside studio partner Nick Muir. His official mix CD compilations amass dozens, and nearly one thousand transitions worldwide weekly radio shows, reaching over 14 million per week in over 60 countries.

Find the official tracklist for ‘Futuro’ below as well as pre-order here:

CD1

John Digweed & Nick Muir – FuturaScent Intro

Carerra & Tavares – Mind

Davi – Forbidden City

Lost Desert – Floatish Ft. Felix Raphael

Of Norway – I Miss You

Mariano Mellino, Lopezhouse & Folgar – Tarantula

David Morales – DIRIDIM

Jamie Stevens & Zankee Gulati – Low Tide

Moshic – Love Made Me Do It

Bushwacka – Lectrobee – Electro Mix

Four Candles – Don’t Talk About

Raxon – Revenge of Symphony

Ruede Hagelstein & Die Zwoelfe – The Rock

CD2

Martin HERRS, Aliot & Bunbeck – The Last Call

Sasha Carassi – Nexus 6

Spencer Brown & Mat Zo – Spun Day

Rodriguez Jr. – Alraegadir

Oniris – Isla

8Kays – Waves

Weska – Hawkins

John Digweed, Nick Muir, Captain Mustache – Bleu Cobalt

Marco Bailey – Traum

Aubrey Fry – Begone

Madben – That Ending Track

John Digweed & Nick Muir – FuturaScent Breaks Mix

Image Credit: John Digweed (Press) / Provided by Suess Media