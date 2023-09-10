Marshmello unites with Dove Cameron on ‘Other Boys’: Listen

Marshmello is one of the world’s most versatile artists when it comes to making multiple genres. His roots stem from bright and joyful future bass tracks to award-winning and charting pop tracks with some of the most decorative collaborators in the scene including Khalid, Juice Wrld, Anne Marie, and Bastille.

Marshmello‘s discography all the way from 2015 is one of the most versatile and commercially successful to this day despite being known to stem from an EDM background making one of his most popular tracks “Alone“. With average monthly listeners of 55+ million on Spotify, Marshmello is still one of the most listened-to artists in the world ranking at #30 with a combined all-time streams of 16 billion since 2015.

With his newest release ‘Other Boys‘, Marshmello joins forces with ex-Disney Channel actress/musician Dove Cameron. Dove Cameron is known for her most popular hit ‘Boyfriend‘ which dropped in 2022 and it is her first-ever UK Top 40 entry following a viral debut on sites like TikTok.

‘Other Boys‘ samples one of many infectious dance hits ‘Crave You‘ by Flight Facilities & which features one of the vocalists Giselle. Furthermore, Marshmello turns it into a synth-pop anthem with striking stuttered vocal drops which some may see Marshmello take inspiration from one of the hottest live performers and artists ‘Fred Again..‘ which is well known for using this effect in his tracks. This 2-minute adventure has deep basses that stand tall in the mix accompanied by a minimalistic yet punchy house beat with rhythmic percussive elements that create a melancholic synth-pop track.

Recently, Marshmello has been on a hiatus with releases and announcements including a ‘riddim album‘ set to drop before his infamous Joytime album series titled ‘Joytime IV‘ after his recent post on X quote, “Imma drop a riddim album before I drop joytime “, posted Marshmello on X”. While still unknown on what his direction is with his projects, fans have got a lot this year including a new EP ‘Mellokillaz‘ which is a Latin funk/trap project and some singles such as ‘Unity‘ that may potentially come on the upcoming Joytime album.

Stream ‘Other Boys‘ with Marshmello & Dove Cameron via ‘Joytime Collective‘.

Image Credit: Nick Farrar