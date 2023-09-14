Swedish House Mafia drop official music video for ‘Ray of Solar’: Watch

By Yotam Dov 379

The iconic electronic music trio, Swedish House Mafia, is once again making waves in the music world, and this time it’s all about their latest release. Fresh off the heels of their ‘Paradise Again’ live tour, the legendary trio took the opportunity to unveil the official music video for their fan-favorite track, ‘Ray of Solar,’ crafted under the creative direction of Habib Bakari and Josefine Nicklasson. This euphoric anthem, which has been a standout in their live performances, is a throwback to the classic Swedish House Mafia sound that fans have cherished for years, and it’s beautifully brought to life through the lens of director Alexander Wessely. It first graced the stage during their exclusive performance at Kappa FuturFestival, and it quickly became a must-listen for their dedicated audience.

‘The Ray of Solar’ music video, produced by Joel Rostmark and Adam Holmström, is a visual masterpiece that adds a new layer of depth to the song’s narrative. In this captivating journey, a radiant dancer takes center stage amidst enigmatic silhouettes, beautifully encapsulating the song’s theme of light triumphing over darkness.

This track is a glimpse into Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming album, a project that has remained shrouded in mystery. ‘Ray of Solar’ is the perfect lead single for this new chapter in their music journey, and it’s already gaining immense popularity. To add to the excitement, the trio recently teased three upcoming remixes of ‘Ray of Solar’ on their social media accounts. Fans can look forward to unique interpretations by Alex Wann & Sasson, Anfisa Letyago, and Mau P, ensuring that the magic of this track continues to evolve and captivate their audience.

As Swedish House Mafia continues to surprise and delight their fans with each new release, ‘Ray of Solar’ stands as a testament to their enduring musical legacy and their unwavering ability to create music that resonates deeply with their listeners.

Image Credit: Wynn Las Vegas