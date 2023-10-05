BLACKLIST Festival returns to Bootshaus on October 7

By Samantha Reis 86

Bootshaus once again hosts Germany’s biggest bass festival.

The BLACKLIST Festival is the largest bass festival in Germany. In 2022 it brought together almost 6,000 visitors and this year it’s preparing to bring even more people together. This year’s edition will take place on Saturday 7 October at Germany’s hottest superclub, Bootshaus. Tickets are available here and all information can be found on the event’s official website at blacklist-festival.com.

Bass fans will certainly not miss this mega-event dedicated to this music genre, but those who like good music and a lively atmosphere shouldn’t either. Under the motto ‘Trapped in the void, we seek a way out through deep vibrations‘, the BLACKLIST Festival 2023 presents itself with an absolutely bombastic lineup, bringing together well-known artists from the BLACKLIST circuit and many more.

On just one festival day, the fun is spread across five different zones with a total of 53 artists. All this at Bootshaus. At The Ark, the honours go to SEKULA. It’s on this stage that the intro show will take place and where you’ll be able to see many other names such as Blvck Crowz, Zomboy, Marauda, and Lil Texas. In The Warlock, the music will be provided by Badfella, Masdcore, Tisoki b2b Oliverse, Makla and many more. Moving on to The Warp Room, expect Gourski, Tsuki, Holy Goof, Andromedik and many more. Hechter opens The Black Hole, which will feature Autodrive, and Red Hood Squad, among others. The Vault also brings together a fine lineup of bass artists and will close with Bass Army. The music will start at 8 pm in all areas and will play until the early hours. There will be many hours of fun and love for bass. It’ll be an intense journey from the night until the first rays of the morning, in the company of your favourite artists. You already know the day, and the venue, now don’t miss it.

Image Credit: Bootshaus