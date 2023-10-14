Skrillex collaboration unveils new heavyweight hit ‘Pepper’: Listen

By Filip Iwanski 228

Skrillex and Flowdan continue to develop the sound of Dubstep with huge influences stemming from UK Drill and and Hip Hop while also joining forces with one of Hip Hop’s biggest names Lil Baby.

Skrillex has been continuing to surprise fans with multiple collaborations with his fellow collaborator ‘Flowdan‘ with previous releases such as ‘Rumble‘ which have been featured on the new EA Sports FC 24 game. His most recent release ‘Badders‘ with PEEKABOO and G-Rex is a continuation of his newest single ‘Pepper‘. This latest powerful single unites the most influential figures in the industry bringing Lil Baby to the EDM scene.

‘Pepper‘ combines hard-hitting drums whose influence stems from the UK Drill scene blended with the signature bass design from Skrillex, who has proven to be one of the greatest bass producers in the last decade. Flowdan and Lil Baby are provided with a big playground to showcase their unique flows and wordplays from the Southern Rap and Grime scene to combine one of the most intense productions of a main fight event.

Recently, ‘Pepper‘ has been teased on social media by Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou who is scheduled to fight in the boxing ring, of one of the greatest WBC heavyweight champions Tyson Fury on October 28th. It is very likely ‘Pepper‘ will be the main walkout track to Francis Ngannou during the event and is bound to bring the intensity and excitement levels up for the fighters.

The release of ‘Pepper‘ is also matched with a brand new music video directed by Los Angeles-based creative content company London Alley. The video contains a surprising appearance from the most recognized celebrity and football player in the world ‘Cristiano Ronaldo‘. The music video can be watched here on Lil Baby‘s official YouTube channel.

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group