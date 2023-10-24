Underworld announces European and UK tour for 2024

By Creighton Branch 118

If you have never gotten to witness Underworld live, you are about to get your chance as they are hitting the road again across Europe and the UK for their next tour in 2024.

Legendary British duo Underworld has just revealed that they are gearing up for another tour in 2024, set to take place across the UK and other parts of Europe. After an already successful 2023 in which the two released a pair of singles, including their latest in ‘denver luna’ and also performed across the world with a set at Coachella in April, Underworld announced today on their Instagram that they will be delivering a live show starting in March of next year.

Starting on March 13th, Underworld will be at Gashouder in Amsterdam for four straight (already sold-out) nights until March 16th. After that, they will then head to Berlin, Oslo, Brussels and Frankfurt to finish out the month. Starting in April, they will begin their three UK dates, which will also serve as the last dates on the tour. They will begin in Edinburgh at Usher Hall on April 3rd and then will make their way to London to play at Alexandra Palace on April 6th before finishing off in Manchester at Aviva Studio on April 12th.

You can sign up to purchase tickets for the 2024 Underworld Live European and UK tour here starting next spring. Listen to Underworld’s latest single ‘denver luna’ via Smith Hyde Productions below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com