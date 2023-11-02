Fatboy Slim plays secret set to save The Prince Albert pub

By Nicole Pepe

Fatboy Slim performs a secret pop-up set at The Prince Albert pub in Brighton as they campaign to prevent property developers from threatening its future.

This past Monday, Fatboy Slim surprised pub-goers with a unique set at The Prince Albert pub in Brighton, UK. Slim (real name Norman Cook), showed up to perform in an effort to protest against the pub’s fate, which local property developers pose a risk in order to add more developments on the block. In a petition that broke just last week, more than 20,000 people have added their signatures to halt any new construction that may be done near the pub.

George Taylor, The Prince Albert pub’s landlord, states that the venue has always played hours of live music on the weekends and that adding businesses such as offices, coffee shops, or flats may hinder the future of Prince Albert.

The petition reads, “We have seen so many brilliant venues close across the country in the last few years, please help stop us from joining this list! There are countless reasons we believe this development should not go ahead, not only for ourselves but the wider local community. These consist of planning issues, social issues, and of course the threat of permanent closure of The Albert”

After the performance of Fatboy Slim, the pub took to Instagram to share its thoughts stating, “Thank you so much [Fatboy Slim] for coming and blowing the roof off and supporting our cause. We can’t explain how much we appreciate every single one of you who has signed, shared, and danced with us. It has truly been amazing to see all of your support and the love you are showing us, so from the bottom of our hearts – thank you”

To read more about the petition click here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com