Four Tet self releases Alexandra Palace London set as live album: Listen

Four Tet has recently released his Alexandra Palace London performance as a live album split into six sections, out now on his imprint Text Records .

English electronic producer Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet, has self-released his live performance at Alexandra Palace in London from earlier this year. The recording has been broken into six parts on the album and includes crowd recordings. The two-hour-long performance saw Fout Tet play a range of tracks whilst surrounded by 42,000 hanging lights that reacted to the music.

The flow of the album is a journey through various moods that span from four-on-the-floor beats, relaxing ambient vibes and even an experimental section. Songs played by Four Tet during his performance include ‘Spirit Fingers,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Kool FM,’ ‘Teenage Birdsong,’ and more from albums such as ‘Rounds,’ ‘New Energy’ and ‘Beautiful Reward.’ The six parts of his release are named ‘School Green Romantics,’ ‘4T Two Thousand,’ ‘Baby Plastic Salad Angel,’ ‘Feedback Mango,’ ‘Lush FM Trance Fingers,’ and ‘Three Birdsong.’

“The recording of the show I did at Alexandra Palace in London with @squidie earlier this year has been released as an album today. Available on all streaming and bandcamp etc. I think it might be the best live set I’ve ever done. Recorded by Michael Parker. Artwork by @35thirtyfivemillion” – Four Tet on Instagram

Earlier this year, Four Tet delighted fans with the release of a new track titled ‘Three Drums.’ This came on the heels of his remarkable closing set at Coachella, where he shared the stage with Fred again.. and Skrillex. Listen to Four Tet’s new album ‘Live at Alexandra Palace London, 24th May 2023’ down below.

