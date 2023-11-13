Moby shares inspirational video for reworked track of Cream’s ‘We’re Going Wrong’

By Yotam Dov

Moby, the acclaimed electronic musician, producer, and activist based in New York City, has unveiled a poignant animated video for his downtempo reimagining of Cream’s “We’re Going Wrong,” featuring vocals by Brie O’Banion. Released through Moby’s label, Always Centered At Night, the video serves as a powerful commentary on the harsh realities of animal cruelty within the meat and dairy industry.

In the animated video accompanying “We’re Going Wrong,” Moby sheds light on the dark side of meat and dairy production, aiming to bring attention to the tragic horrors associated with these industries. Moby expressed his commitment to using his platform to address these issues, stating that the animated video accomplishes this goal in a heartbreaking and poignant manner.

The inspiration for Moby’s version of “We’re Going Wrong” dates back to his exploration of old vinyl records, intending to sell them to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Rediscovering Cream’s track written by bassist Jack Bruce, Moby was struck by its plaintive beauty and relevance to the present moment. He subsequently crafted a downtempo rendition of the song, enlisting Brie O’Banion to lend her voice and contribute a wonderful beauty and depth to the composition.

Moby recently made a return to the stage after a five-year hiatus, performing to a sold-out crowd at Gold Diggers in Los Angeles. The event benefited Vegans of LA Food Bank and featured KCRW DJ Raul Campos. Additionally, Moby shared the soulful track “Should Sleep” with collaborator J.P. Bimeni, embodying the carefree joy of being on a dance floor after midnight.

Reflecting on the track’s origins, Moby recounted the underground dance music scene in New York in the ’80s, curated by revered DJs like Larry Levan and David Mancuso. The latest work pays tribute to this scene, transcending backgrounds and identities, and Moby emphasizes its role as a celebration of diversity on the dance floor.

The accompanying video for the track, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, showcases both Moby and J.P. Bimeni in their happy places—Moby in his home studio with a variety of instruments and his canine companion Bagel, and J.P. in New Orleans, surrounded by nature as he sings and dances. The independently created video seamlessly blends these elements into a cohesive and vibrant unit.

As a multi-platinum-selling artist, award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist, Moby has been a vegan for 35 years. His recent directorial debut, “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” explores the relationship between punk rock and animal rights, featuring interviews with prominent figures in the punk and rock scenes. Moby’s record label, Always Centered at Night, continues to showcase emotional and atmospheric music from artists worldwide, with collaborations accumulating over 15 million streams across platforms.

Image Credit: Travis-Schneider / Provided by Gold Atlas PR