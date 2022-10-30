Oliver Heldens add groovy touch to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 136

Dutch superstar Oliver Heldens lets his renowed groove-filled production skills shine remixing global smash ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

Its only been a couple of months since David Guetta teamed up with singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha on the infectious and inescapable ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. Having topped charts around the world and passing 300 million streams on Spotify and Youtube alone, this dominating track has been at the centre of the rebirth of the timeless melody and chart-topping classic ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’. Now dutch superstar Oliver Heldens is riding the nostalgia wave putting his unique production spin remixing ‘I’m Good (Blue)’.

Featuring an added pounding bassline, the Oliver Heldens remix of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ includes an extra essence of groovy beats, something the dutch producer and DJ has become renowned for. Still keeping the infamous piano as well as Rexha’s sensational vocals throughout, the track refuses to lose its intoxicating nature, with fascinating synths being the crowning jewel within this remix. Oliver Heldens discusses the track on Instagram when he stated:

Since I was a child, I’ve always been a fan of the original ‘Eiffel 65 – Blue’ song, so I had a lot of fun remixing @DavidGuetta & @BebeRexha’s massive new version of it!

You can listen to this groove-filled Oliver Heldens remix of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland