Ableton Summer Sale: 25% off Live 11

One of the world’s most popular DAWs is going on sale for a very limited time- Ableton Live, which shares its name with the German company that has been making it since 2001, is going on sale through June 14 at 25% off as part of the Ableton Summer Sale!

Ableton Live typically needs very little introduction, but for those who aren’t familiar, it is among the most acclaimed and most used digital audio workstations in existence. There are three main tiers: Intro, the cheapest, comes with just the essentials; Standard has the same basics found in Intro, except with added features, instruments, packs, and effects; Suite, the highest and most expensive tier, comes with everything Live 11 offers on its own.

Ableton has also put its Max software and Push bundles on sale. Max is essentially an add-on for Live that allows you to dive further in to the software’s capabilities and customize and create devices- it’s ideal for anyone who wants total control over their sound. Push is Ableton’s signature MIDI controller, the perfect instrument for this software. Ableton only sells it with Live software included, and the Push + Live 11 Intro bundle is not included in the sale.

The Ableton Summer Sale is now live through various retailers and the official Ableton website– all versions of Live 11, upgrades, packs, and Max for Live are all available at a discount of 25% off. Prices are as below (in US dollars), and may vary from country to country; also listed are the prices per month with Ableton’s limited interest-free financing. Normal price is in parenthesis-

Live 11 Intro- $74 ($99), or $12.35 for 6 months

Live 11 Standard- $337 ($449), or $56.20 for 6 months

Live 11 Suite- $562 ($749), or $93.70 for 6 months

Push + Live 11 Standard- $1036 ($1248), or $172.70 for 6 months

Push + Live 11 Suite- $1211 ($1548), or $201.85 for 6 months

Max for Live- $149 ($199)

Max for Live Crossgrade- $74 ($99)

All 204 Ableton Live packs are on sale, with a wide range of prices being reduced by 25%.

The sale runs for a very short time, ending on June 14, so be sure to take advantage while you still can!

