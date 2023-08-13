Behringer reveals that JT-4000 Micro synth is ready for production

By Chris Vuoncino

The team at Behringer has been teasing their brand new micro synth, the JT-4000 since 2022 but it appears now that the powerful instrument is finally ready for production. Taking to social media, and uploading an extended video to Youtube, the company gave further insight into the new synthesizer.

Measuring just 93 mm by 130 mm, the brand-new JT-4000 is a miniature instrument but certainly doesn’t lack any power or creative options within its tiny packaging. Modeled after the iconic Roland JP-8000 synthesizer, an instrument crucial to many iconic groups from the 90s such as The Crystal Method, Faithless, and The Prodigy. Following Roland’s footsteps, Behringer has created a more compact instrument, with features and effects built into the device. Offering a four-voice hybrid paraphonic synthesizer, that boasts two analog modeling oscillators per voice, as well as an analog filter, arpeggiator, and a crisp OLED display.

Powered by USB-C/ Midi connection, this lightweight synthesizer can also be powered by a smartphone or power bank. The device also comes with 32 presets, as well as an expandable memory cartridge for users to save their own settings. Keeping in line with the Roland synthesizer, the JT-4000 offers a variety of shapes for waves, including a supersaw setting to help push the sound even further.

While the Covid-19 pandemic impacted supply chains thus cutting off access to necessary microchips, Behringer believes that the backup coming to an end and will continue to push forward with nearly 50 new synthesizers in the near future. As for the JT-4000, this powerful micro synth was originally slated to retail for a modest $79 dollars, but a recent Facebook post has revealed that it will be even less as the team announced:

Our synth team met yesterday and collectively decided to forgo their profit and lower the price of the JT-4000 to $49 so everyone can enjoy the world of synths. We’re very proud of the team

Image Credit: Behringer