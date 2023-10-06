ADE 2023: Best demo drops & feedback sessions

By Chris Vuoncino 99

As the electronic music industry prepares to ascend upon Amsterdam for the 2023 edition of ADE, many up-and-coming and new producers will be looking to connect with labels and other artists to hopefully give a boost to their own careers. Here we provide a guide to some of the best demo drop and listening sessions occurring during the conference, including We Rave You’s own exciting event!

When: Thursday, October 19th: 12:00-4:00 PM

Where: Room Mate Aitana Hotel

We Rave You Tech will be joining forces with Icarus and KC Lights to offer attendees a masterclass on the music industry and production techniques followed by a demo drop session with a panel from SKIO Music, Perfect Havoc record label, Eelke Kleijn / DAYS like NIGHTS record label. Producers will have the opportunity to sign tracks to the labels as well as win over $7,000 in prizes plus a $500 cash prize. Producers also get a chance to get signed to DAYS like NIGHTS & Perfect Havoc (label behind Joel Corry & MNEK – Head & Heart). Register today to attend this exciting event. Probably one of the best demo drops at ADE 2023 with lots to win in prizes.

When: October 21; 12:00-4:00 PM

Where: Asterweg 63

Mixmash Records will be putting on an incredible session for aspiring producers looking to connect with others in the industry as well as get their music heard by some of the top labels in the electronic music space. Last year’s event featured Revealed Records, Armada Publishing, Thrive, Cloud 9/ Van Klasse, and many more. While they are keeping this year’s lineup of labels and guests a secret, it will surely be a can’t miss experience for producers at ADE.

When: October 18; 2:00-3:30 PM

Where: Brakke Grond

Featuring a panel headed by label owner Reinier Zonneveld, the panel at the Filfth on Acid event also includes DJ and producer Kiki Solvey, and label managers Stan Wagterveld and Timo Rasbach who will be giving live feedback to producers and attendees. One lucky producer will have their track hand-selected by Zonneveld to be featured on a future label compilation.

When: October 19; 1:45-2:45 PM

Where: Kanaal40

As a respected label in the electronic music scene, Cloud 9 is committed to helping up-and-coming artists find a larger audience and grow their own sound. Producers will have the opportunity to submit their music and get feedback from a panel of professionals from the label where they will offer an open discussion regarding the music, the production, and the process for a successful release.

When: October 21

Where: Kanaal40

While other demo drops at ADE focus on the artists and access to labels, BeatStars recognizes producers who craft music for collaborators and vocalists in need of productions. This panel and demo event will focus on producers and creators who create with the goal of featuring a vocalist or other collaborator on top of their work and providing feedback to help a track be the proper foundation for toplines.

When: October 18; 12:45-1:30 PM

Where: Kanaal40

Producers of Hard Dance music know that there is a niche and focused market and labels for their releases. With 15 years in the business, Dirtyworkz certainly understands the nuances of the genre and how to help producers reach their goals and the audience they need for success. Their demo drop event on October 18th is a can’t miss event for any Hard Dance producers attending this year’s ADE conference.

When: October 21; 5:15-6:45 PM

Where: Felix Meritis

Hosted by David Clarke, the Demolition XXVI panel at ADE 2023 will continue to provide producers and artists with access to industry professionals who will offer live feedback and insight into navigating the electronic music scene. With a collection of artists and A&Rs on stage, attendees will be in for an incredibly in-depth discussion on how to push productions to reach their full potential. This year will also mark the first time that the panel switches to a fully digital submission process, moving away from having artists bring their USB sticks to the event!

Image credits: Amsterdam Dance Event (Press)