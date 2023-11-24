Black Friday Deals for Music Producers in 2023
Black Friday 2023 will be a music producer’s paradise, with unbeatable deals on everything from desktop workstations and laptops to state-of-the-art accessories, plugins, sample libraries, and more. As the biggest sales event in the retail calendar approaches on November 24th, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of don’t-miss bargains for home studio owners. Whether you produce electronic music bangers, cinematic soundtracks, or bedroom pop tunes, you can save hundreds on the hot ticket items every serious music maker needs in their creative arsenal. We’ll outline this year’s most anticipated Black Friday discounts on industry-standard software like Ableton Live 11 Suite and Image Line FL Studio, highly coveted vst plugins, game-changing audio interfaces from Focusrite and Universal Audio, as well as a sweet selection of plugins such as Mixing Night Audio, sample packs from Resonance Sound, monitors from Kali Audio, headphones, Novation MIDI keyboards and other gear guaranteed to take your productions to the next level without breaking the bank. Check back daily as we update you with the latest intel on the finest Black Friday 2023 deals for music producers.
|
Table of contents:
DAW deals
This Black Friday delivers massive savings on top-tier DAWs, with up to 70% off instruments, effects, and the latest production software from Reason, Bitwig, FL Studio, Studio One, and Pro Tools.
- Ableton Live & Push – 20% off
- AVID Pro Tools – 20% off
- Image-Line FL Studio – 25% off [Trending!]
- PreSonus Studio One 6 – up to 60% off
- Bitwig Studio 5.1 – $100 off
- Reason Studio Reason 12 – up to 70% off instruments, effects, and Players
Plugins & Music Software Deals
From mixing essentials to creative effects, this year’s Black Friday sales offer up to 80% off legendary plugins and music software from Waves, FabFilter, Arturia, Output, IK Multimedia, Antares, and more top developers.
- Lofi Panda – 60% off with code BLACKFRIDAYRAVE
- IK Black Friday AmpliTube & TONEX – 70% off [Trending!]
- Mixing Night Audio – 50% off on plugins
- Resonance Sound – 50% off store-wide
- Sonarworks – SoundID Reference – up to 60% off
- BABY Audio – up to 76% off
- Denise Audio – 50% off
- IK Multimedia Black Friday T-RackS & SampleTank – 70%+ off
- Output – 50% off
- Arturia – 50% off
- Universal Audio – up to 80% off
- FabFilter – 25% off
- Waves – discounts + free plugins
- Antares – 50% off Auto-Tune plugins
- Mastering the Mix – up to 61% off
Sample Pack Deals
Legendary sample pack suppliers like Production Music Live, Resonance Sound, and Black Octopus Bass cut prices by as much as 60% this Black Friday, offering the lowest rates all year on genre-specific sample libraries for EDM, tech house, hip hop, and underground bass music.
- Sample packs from Resonance Sound
- Tech House Market – 50% off store wide
- Production Music Live – 50% off store-wide
- Ghosthack – Black Friday Sale – massive discounts and free sample packs on purchases
- Mode Audio – 50% off storewide
- Samplesound Black Friday Sale – 50% off storewide
- Black Octopus Black Friday Sale – up to 60% off on sample packs
- ADSR Black Friday – up to 90% off
browse more
Gear Deals
This Black Friday drops prices by up to 50% on must-have music hardware, delivering all-time lows on synths, drum machines, mixers, headphones, Eurorack cases, and other studio gear from Focusrite, Moog, Arturia, Novation, Shure, Boss, and more.
- IK Multimedia TONEX Pedal + ODS – Purchase a pedal, and get the new ODS Legends Signature Collection FREE
- Novation Launchkey [Trending!]
- Novation FL Key 49
- Allen & Heath Qu-16 16-channel Digital Mixer – Chrome Edition (20% OFF)
- Boss GCS-5 Gigcaster5 (48% OFF)
- Dreadbox – Nymphes (30% OFF)
- Bastl Instruments – Kastle Drum (30% OFF)
- Shure AONIC 40 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones (50% OFF)
- Focusrite Black Friday Deals (up to 30% off)
- Korg Minilogue bass – 12% off
- Korg opsix SE Platinum – 7% off
- Arturia MatrixBrute Noir – 17% off
- M-Audio M-Game Solo – 40% off
- Moog 60HP Powered Eurorack Case – 50% off
DJ Gear & Softwares
- DJ.Studio [Trending!]
- Novation Circuit Rhythm
- Native Instruments Traktor Pro 3
- Allen & Heath Xone96 Analogue DJ Mixer with Audio Interface
- Denon DJ Prime 4+ 4-deck Standalone DJ System
- Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct Drive Turntable with USB – Black
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS Closed-back Studio Monitoring Headphones – Deep Sea Blue, Limited Edition
Music Production Courses Black Friday Deals
Aspiring electronic music producers can level up their skillsets this November with discounts as high as 50% on masterclasses, sound design courses, and full start-to-finish production programs focused on popular genres like melodic techno, deep house, and techno.
- Complete Melodic Techno Start to Finish Academy – 50% off
- Complete Melodic House Start to Finish Academy – 50% off
- All Courses Bundle – Complete Music Production Academy – 50% off
- Music Theory for Melodic Techno and House – 50% off
- Masterclass: Ben Böhmer – In The Studio [Trending!]
- Masterclass: Jimi Jules
- How To Sound Like Fred Again… in FL Studio
- How To Sound Like Meduza in FL Studio
- Tech House Course
- Cinematic Tension Course
browse more
FAQ
When Do the Biggest Black Friday Music Production Deals Go Live?
All the Black Friday deals are live now already. Many of them will continue till Cyber Monday and some till the end of November. So make sure you grab the ones you are interested in before deals close.
When do the best Cyber Monday music deals happen?
Most Black Friday deals will continue till Cyber Monday which is on the following Monday of Black Friday week.
Which online retailers have the best Black Friday sales?
Plugin Boutique, ADSR, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and Thomann Music are great for music software and hardware deals along with category-specific sites like Production Music Live and Resonance Sound.
Read Next: Black Friday Sample Packs 2023: Your Guide to the Biggest Sales on Sample Libraries
Image credits: FL Studio, Ableton, Sonarworks, Novation, Production Music Live