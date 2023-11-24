Search

 

 

Blac Friday deals music producers
Black Friday Deals for Music Producers in 2023

Black Friday 2023 will be a music producer’s paradise, with unbeatable deals on everything from desktop workstations and laptops to state-of-the-art accessories, plugins, sample libraries, and more. As the biggest sales event in the retail calendar approaches on November 24th, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of don’t-miss bargains for home studio owners. Whether you produce electronic music bangers, cinematic soundtracks, or bedroom pop tunes, you can save hundreds on the hot ticket items every serious music maker needs in their creative arsenal. We’ll outline this year’s most anticipated Black Friday discounts on industry-standard software like Ableton Live 11 Suite and Image Line FL Studio, highly coveted vst plugins, game-changing audio interfaces from Focusrite and Universal Audio, as well as a sweet selection of plugins such as Mixing Night Audio, sample packs from Resonance Sound, monitors from Kali Audio, headphones, Novation MIDI keyboards and other gear guaranteed to take your productions to the next level without breaking the bank. Check back daily as we update you with the latest intel on the finest Black Friday 2023 deals for music producers.

 

Table of contents:

– DAW

Plugins

– Samples

– Gear

– DJ Gear & Softwares

– Courses

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAW deals

 

This Black Friday delivers massive savings on top-tier DAWs, with up to 70% off instruments, effects, and the latest production software from Reason, Bitwig, FL Studio, Studio One, and Pro Tools.

 

 

Plugins & Music Software Deals

 

From mixing essentials to creative effects, this year’s Black Friday sales offer up to 80% off legendary plugins and music software from Waves, FabFilter, Arturia, Output, IK Multimedia, Antares, and more top developers.

 

 

Sample Pack Deals

Legendary sample pack suppliers like Production Music Live, Resonance Sound, and Black Octopus Bass cut prices by as much as 60% this Black Friday, offering the lowest rates all year on genre-specific sample libraries for EDM, tech house, hip hop, and underground bass music.

Gear Deals

 

This Black Friday drops prices by up to 50% on must-have music hardware, delivering all-time lows on synths, drum machines, mixers, headphones, Eurorack cases, and other studio gear from Focusrite, Moog, Arturia, Novation, Shure, Boss, and more.

 

 

 

DJ Gear & Softwares

 

 

 

Music Production Courses Black Friday Deals

 

Aspiring electronic music producers can level up their skillsets this November with discounts as high as 50% on masterclasses, sound design courses, and full start-to-finish production programs focused on popular genres like melodic techno, deep house, and techno.

 

 

FAQ

When Do the Biggest Black Friday Music Production Deals Go Live?

All the Black Friday deals are live now already. Many of them will continue till Cyber Monday and some till the end of November. So make sure you grab the ones you are interested in before deals close.

 

When do the best Cyber Monday music deals happen?

Most Black Friday deals will continue till Cyber Monday which is on the following Monday of Black Friday week.

Which online retailers have the best Black Friday sales?

Plugin Boutique, ADSR, Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and Thomann Music are great for music software and hardware deals along with category-specific sites like Production Music Live and Resonance Sound.

 

