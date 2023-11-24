Black Friday Deals for Music Producers in 2023

Black Friday 2023 will be a music producer’s paradise, with unbeatable deals on everything from desktop workstations and laptops to state-of-the-art accessories, plugins, sample libraries, and more. As the biggest sales event in the retail calendar approaches on November 24th, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of don’t-miss bargains for home studio owners. Whether you produce electronic music bangers, cinematic soundtracks, or bedroom pop tunes, you can save hundreds on the hot ticket items every serious music maker needs in their creative arsenal. We’ll outline this year’s most anticipated Black Friday discounts on industry-standard software like Ableton Live 11 Suite and Image Line FL Studio, highly coveted vst plugins, game-changing audio interfaces from Focusrite and Universal Audio, as well as a sweet selection of plugins such as Mixing Night Audio, sample packs from Resonance Sound, monitors from Kali Audio, headphones, Novation MIDI keyboards and other gear guaranteed to take your productions to the next level without breaking the bank. Check back daily as we update you with the latest intel on the finest Black Friday 2023 deals for music producers.

DAW deals

From mixing essentials to creative effects, this year’s Black Friday sales offer up to 80% off legendary plugins and music software from Waves, FabFilter, Arturia, Output, IK Multimedia, Antares, and more top developers.

Gear Deals

This Black Friday drops prices by up to 50% on must-have music hardware, delivering all-time lows on synths, drum machines, mixers, headphones, Eurorack cases, and other studio gear from Focusrite, Moog, Arturia, Novation, Shure, Boss, and more.

DJ Gear & Softwares