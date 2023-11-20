Black Friday Deals 2023: Quality Presets for Serum, Diva and Vital

For electronic music producers, quality presets can be invaluable time-savers when starting new projects or overcoming creative blocks. This Black Friday offers opportunities to expand your sound library for some of today’s most powerful soft synths without breaking the bank. Top preset designers are offering discounts on diverse collections for Xfer Records’ wavetable synth Serum, the virtual analog behemoth u-he Diva, and Vital. Whether you make trance, dubstep, house, techno, or chillout, these synths likely form the foundation of your production sound. Grab these Black Friday deals on presets tailored for Serum, Diva, and Vital to level up your tracks with fresh inspiration, save time dialing in patches from scratch, and stand out from the crowd with unique, pro-made presets as low as $5. Let’s check out the top designers with quality bundles on sale for all genres and styles.

1. Production Music Live Black Friday Sale

Including Diva Collection Vol. 1 and Diva Collection Vol.2, this bundle includes over 1300 Diva presets & 900+ Royalty-Free MIDI Files.

Including Serum Collection Vol. 1 and Serum Collection Vol.2, this bundle includes over 1550 Serum presets & 1050+ Royalty-Free MIDI Files.

100 Serum Presets & MIDI crafted for Melodic Techno. These presets were created by sound design expert Andrea Viscardi.

Presets and MIDIs in the style of artists like Yubik, Massano, Anyma, Olivier Giacomotto, Silver Panda, Adriatique, and many more.

130+ Diva Presets and Midi files crafted by sound designer Aiyn Zahev. Download royalty-free midi and Diva presets made for Melodic Techno and Trance. State-of-the-art sound.

100+ Diva Presets, Midi files, and Samples crafted over months by professional producers. Download royalty-free audio, midi, and Diva Presets inspired by Cercle, Berlin clubs & labels and Fabric & Boiler Room DJ sets. State-of-the-art sound.

2. Ghosthack Black Friday Sale on Serum Presets

100 Vital Presets + 500 Samples for Midtempo. 1GB of loops, samples, synth presets, construction kits and project files for Ableton Live and FL Studio.

100 Presets + One-Shots, Loops and Project Files. Perfect for Dubstep, Riddim or Midtempo songs.

100 Serum Presets + Noises for Psychedelic Music Production. Perfect for filtered acid leads and infectious bass synths

Includes 75 High Quality Presets for Xfer’s Serum. You’ll find lots of gritty filters, and heaps of resonance on sharp cutting leads, rolling arps, driving bass, and evolving pads.

469 Serum Presets, Samples, MIDI, Construction Kits and FLP. Dark, grimy and gritty hard-hitting bass synths presets inspired by Dubstep, Riddim and other electrifying bass-centric genres, alongside a handful of twisted FX and deep pads.

3. ADSR Black Friday Sale

52 Serum presets for making ANYMA, ARTBAT, Stephan Bodzin, Mind Against, Afterlife, and Tale Of Us style tracks.

Inspired by the chart-topping sounds of industry giants like Fisher, Dom Dolla, Biscits, Chris Lake and Diplo. 61 Xfer Records Serum VSTi Presets

includes 25 Bass Presets, 29 Synth Presets and 10 FX. Deep focus on the latest bass and synth presets and WAV loops for Tech House, Deep House, and House.

64 carefully crafted synth Diva presets ranging from lush shimmering pads over classic CS-80 pads to arpeggios, subtle synth leads and emulations inspired by Vangelis, Boards of Canada, Jean Michel Jarre, Tangerine Dream and Carbon Based Lifeforms.

Harmonic Geometry contains 64 patches for Reaktor Prism, including fantasy plucked, bowed, and blown instruments, basses, pads, and synths.

ostalgic Circuits is a collection of 130 retro styled presets for U-he Diva, suitable for anyone who loves the sounds of the 70s and 80s.

4. Loopmasters Black Friday Sale

124-128 BPM samples. Genres: Garage, slap house, tech house, deep house, EDM, and more. Filled with over 600 MB of high-quality samples, presets, and MIDI files.

52 MB of 44 Xfer Serum Presets, 44 WAV Exports & 44 MIDI Files

Inspired by Astrix, Ace Ventura, Burn in Noise, Volcano On Mars, Avalon, Tristan, and Electric Universe. 2.08 GB of files including samples, presets, loops & more.

57 Xfer Serum Presets & bunch of loops, samples and more.

60 Presets (Arp, Bass, Lead, Pad, Pluck, Stab) & 60 MIDI.

All the essentials are covered including hypnotic arps, sublime atmos, tight bass, punchy chords, precise drums, essential fx, epic leads, crunchy noises, sublime sequences and cloud nine synths.

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Kumarion, Emperor, Black Sun Empire, Mejfus, Noisia, Phace, Spor, Prolix, InsideInfo and The Upbeats to name a few, Neurofunk Serum provides producers with the most sought-after sounds from the genre direct via Serum.

Image credits: Xfer, U-He, Vital