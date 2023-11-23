Black Friday deals on Music Gear & Hardware 2023

By Feron 128

This Black Friday brings substantial savings on coveted music production hardware and studio gear from renowned brands. The curated selection of deals spans mixing consoles, headphones, Eurorack modules, synthesizers, audio interfaces, MIDI controllers, and guitar pedals, all discounted between 10-50%.

Top 20 best Black Friday deals on Gear & Hardware

1. Novation Launchkey 61 [MK3]- Refurbished (30% off)

Novation’s Launchkey is an intuitive, fully integrated keyboard controller designed for music production in Ableton Live. With inspirational tools like Scale and Chord modes, it aims to expand creators’ musical vocabularies regardless of ability level. Custom Modes and MIDI output also enable powerful creative flexibility. Specifically tailored for Ableton Live users, Novation’s Launchkey keyboard controller features deep software integration along with musical inspiration tools like Scale and Chord modes.

– Retail Price: $220.99

– Sale Price: $319.99

2. Black Friday TONEX Pedal + ODS

IK Multimedia’s Black Friday deals offer major savings on must-have gear. The star of the show is the TONEX Pedal, now just $399.99/€399.99 for a limited time. This versatile multi-effects unit packs a punch, with the ability to load over 1,100 amp and pedal models with TONEX MAX technology. But IK sweetens the pot with a free download of their brand new ODS Legends Tone Model collection (a $99.99/€99.99 value) when you register your TONEX Pedal. The ODS Legends Signature Collection features 20 studio-grade tone presets capturing the essence of 4 legendary Overdrive Special amps and 2 classic stompboxes.

3. Novation FLkey Mini Refurbished (30% OFF)

Novation designed the highly portable 25-key FLkey Mini MIDI controller specifically for streamlined FL Studio workflows. With transport controls, step sequencing, parameter automation, and Channel Rack triggering, it enables hands-on FL production anywhere. The controller also includes a 6-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition. Tailored for FL power users, Novation’s ultra-portable FLkey Mini keyboard controller packs 25 velocity-sensitive mini keys alongside 16 pads with Channel Rack playability. Additional features like step sequencing, parameter control, and transport options enable direct FL Studio integration on the go.

– Retail Price: $88.99

– Sale Price: $129.99

4. Novation Circuit Tracks Refurbished (30% OFF)

Novation’s hands-on Circuit Tracks production station packs two polyphonic synths, two MIDI tracks, four drum tracks, sequencing, effects, and battery power in a portable form factor. As a refurbished unit with minimal prior use, it offers full feature functionality alongside a discounted price tag. The refurbished Novation Circuit Tracks groovebox pairs portable battery-powered production with a step sequencer, two on-board synths, sample support, master effects, and dedicated MIDI control. Novation backs the discounted unit with a full 3-year warranty. Despite refurbished status, Novation’s feature-packed Circuit Tracks groovebox production station includes a step sequencer, multiple synth/MIDI/drum tracks, effects, battery operation, and a 3-year warranty at a lower price point.

– Retail Price: $369.99

– Sale Price: $459.99

5. Novation – Launchpad Pro [MK3] – Refurbished (30% OFF)

Create full tracks using the powerful four-track, 32-step sequencer with eight-note polyphony, pattern chaining, and probability features. Control your entire studio with MIDI In, Out & Out 2/Thru connectivity. Unleash seamless Ableton Live integration with this controller, effortlessly launching clips, controlling mixers, and managing transport. For Logic Pro, it’s the ultimate grid controller—trigger Live Loops, navigate projects, and perform hands-on. With 64 large, RGB velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads, dive into expressive play. Plus, it includes Ableton Live Lite to enhance your creative journey. – Retail Price: €349.99 – Sale Price: €237.99 (€112 discounted) GRAB THE DEAL

6. Allen & Heath Qu-16 16-channel Digital Mixer – Chrome Edition (20% OFF)

Introducing the Allen & Heath Qu-16 Chrome Edition, a compact powerhouse digital mixer blending GLD and iLive technology. With 16 mic channels, automated mixing, a spectrogram display, and extra monitor mixes, it’s ideal for live or studio use. Featuring 14 mixes, a touchscreen interface, multitrack recording, motorized faders, and more, it’s a versatile addition to any setup.

– Retail Price: $2,399.99

– Sale Price: $1,999.99 ($400 discounted)

7. Boss GCS-5 Gigcaster5 (48% OFF)

Introducing a compact 5-channel audio mixer, built for live streaming, podcasts, teaching online, and jam sessions. It boasts studio-grade 24-bit AD and 32-bit DA converters, a 16-in/12-out USB audio interface, and a plethora of per-channel controls—like a 50mm fader, compressor, EQ, noise gate, and more. With a 4.3″ touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming, 8 virtual sound pads, dual headphone outputs, phantom-powered mic inputs, and versatile connectivity, this mixer delivers professional-grade features in a sleek, immersive package.

– Retail Price: €429

– Sale Price: €222 (€207 discounted)

8. Dreadbox – Nymphes (30% OFF)

Experience an all-analog synthesizer featuring lush digital reverb, 6-voice polyphony, and a robust ensemble of 12 envelopes and 7 LFOs. Offering 6 unique playing modes, 98 preset memory slots, and versatile MIDI connectivity via USB or DIN5, it’s compact and USB-powered for ultimate portability. Don’t miss out on this limited-time Black Friday offer until November 27th.

– Retail Price: €412

– Sale Price: €288 (€126 discounted)

9. Bastl Instruments – Kastle Drum (30% OFF)

Crafted for dynamic drum sound synthesis, its unique dynamic acceleration-charged envelope lends surprising versatility and immense playfulness to this rhythm box. Featuring a built-in VC clock generator coupled with a stepped pattern sequencer, it operates independently or synchronizes seamlessly with an analog clock. Additionally, the triangle LFO remains available for seamless parameter modulation.

– Retail Price: €129.47

– Sale Price: €90.63 (€38.84 discounted)

10. 1982 Moog Opus 3 Model 339A 49-Key

The 1982 Moog Opus 3 Model 339 is an analog synthesizer keyboard, a pristine and fully functional original example with Serial Number 6035. This classic 49-key analog synth boasts textural strings, brass, and organ sections, offering a timeless sound that is both classic and underrated in the studio. Despite its simplicity of use, it remains a highly useful vintage Moog synth. The sale includes a non-original IEC power cable. Shipping is available worldwide, ensuring enthusiasts everywhere can access this iconic piece of musical history.

– Sale Price: $1,299

11. Shure AONIC 40 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones (50% OFF)

Experience Shure’s Aonic 40 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, crafted for uncompromising sound quality, adjustability, and extended battery life. With adjustable noise cancellation and Environment Mode, immerse in focused listening while staying alert to surroundings. Enjoy 25-hour battery life, quick charging, and a compact, foldable design for portability. Connect to the ShurePlus Play app for exclusive EQ and button-assignment controls, creating a personalized audio journey for calls or background tunes—a pinnacle of wireless headphone excellence from Shure.

– Retail Price: $199

– Sale Price: $99 ($100 discounted)

12. Scarlett 18i8 [3rd Gen] – Refurbished (30% OFF)

Experience the Focusrite Clarett 8Pre USB—a powerhouse audio interface with eight inputs, four outputs, studio-quality converters, Air Mode for depth, simplified level setting with Gain Halos, and versatile connectivity. Enjoy loopback streaming, USB-C compatibility, and a bonus plugin bundle, all backed by a three-year warranty and lifetime award-winning support.

– Retail Price: €469.99

– Sale Price: €319.99 (€150 discounted)

13. Oberheim OB-X8 (13% OFF) Experience vintage Oberheim synthesis with an eight-voice analog polyphony, offering classic sounds and punchy Oberheim character through discrete VCOs and SEM line VCFs. Explore precise envelope modeling, expressive features like channel aftertouch and vintage knobs, and a vast preset library. Navigate functions effortlessly with an OLED display, connect via versatile ports, all housed in real walnut panels with an integrated, fanless power supply. A true Oberheim legacy in a compact package. – Retail Price: €5,278.00 – Sale Price: €4,590.00 (€688 discounted)

20. Arturia MiniLab MKll USB MIDI Controller (50% OFF)

Step into the creative realm with the Arturia MiniLab Universal MKII MIDI Controller, a portable and dynamic musical tool. Boasting a 25-note velocity-sensitive keyboard, 8 versatile backlit pads, and 16 rotary encoders, this compact powerhouse delivers expressive control. Its 2-octave design and slim keys offer a blend of portability and functionality. Use the vibrant RGB pads to trigger drums, vocals, or synth FX, while the 16 rotary knobs and touch strip add a new dimension to your sound manipulation. Embrace instant music-making with bundled software like Ableton Live Lite, propelling your creativity from the moment you unpack it.

– Retail Price: £99.50