How to Change Song Metadata on macOS

By Ricky Iuliucci 139

Metadata provides essential song information, including the artist, album, and genre. Sometimes, however, the default metadata may need to be corrected or added. If you’re a macOS user and want to edit song metadata effortlessly in Apple Music, you’re in luck. This guide walks you through changing song metadata on your Mac.

Step 1 – Open the Music App:

Launch the Music app on your Mac by clicking on its icon in the Dock or by searching for it using Spotlight.

Step 2 – Locate the Song:

Using the navigation menu on the left-hand side, browse through your music library to locate the song for which you want to change the metadata. You can search for the song by its title, artist, album, or any other relevant information.

Step 3 – Select the Song

Once you’ve found the song, click on it to select it. The theme chosen will be highlighted.

Step 4 – Access Song Information:

With the song selected, go to the menu bar at the top of the screen and click “File.” From the drop-down menu, select “Get Info.” Alternatively, you can press the Command + I keyboard shortcut to access the song information.

Step 5 – Modify Metadata:

A window displaying the song’s metadata will appear. You can edit fields such as the song title, artist, album, genre, track number, etc. Click on the area you want to modify and enter the desired information.

Step 6 – Apply Changes: Once you have made the necessary modifications, click the “OK” button to save the changes and close the song information window.

Step 7 – Verify Changes:

To ensure that the changes have been successfully applied, go back to your music library and locate the modified song. Check if the updated information reflects the changes you made.

Following these steps, you can easily change song metadata for individual tracks in the Music app on macOS. Repeat the process for any other pieces you wish to modify. Remember that the changes you make will only affect the metadata within the Music app and will not alter the music files themselves.

Image credit: Dmitriy Spravko (Unsplash)