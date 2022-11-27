Search

 

 

Cyber monday sample packs 2022
Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs 2022

Black Friday is now past us and Cyber Monday is here. There are hundreds of lucrative Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, discounts, sales & offers still live now. Sample packs make an essential part of almost every music producer’s life and now is a good time to grab some amazing sample packs for much less than what they usually cost. Down below we have listed some of the Best Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs in 2022. Many of the deals listed below only have a few days left so make sure to grab them berfore it’s too late.  Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday & Cyber Monday landing page where we list the best Cyber Monday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.

 

 

| HOT DEAL: New Sound of Techno (Melodic Techno sample pack) – Click here to checkout

 

Cyber Monday Sample Packs 2022

– New Sounds of Techno – Melodic Techno Sample Pack by We Rave You Tech

– Production Music Live

 

– Ghosthack

 

– Monosounds Studio

 

 

 

– Tech House Market 

 

– Samplesound – use code 50-BLK22 

 

– ADSR

– Black Octopus 

– Zenhiser

– Production Master

– Cymatics

 

