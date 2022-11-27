Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs 2022
Black Friday is now past us and Cyber Monday is here. There are hundreds of lucrative Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, discounts, sales & offers still live now. Sample packs make an essential part of almost every music producer’s life and now is a good time to grab some amazing sample packs for much less than what they usually cost. Down below we have listed some of the Best Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs in 2022. Many of the deals listed below only have a few days left so make sure to grab them berfore it’s too late. Also, don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday & Cyber Monday landing page where we list the best Cyber Monday deals on plugins, sample packs, bundles, presets, & courses.
Cyber Monday Sample Packs 2022
– New Sounds of Techno – Melodic Techno Sample Pack by We Rave You Tech
– Production Music Live
- Everything Bundle
- Diva Presets Bundle
- Vocals Vol. 1 Sample Pack
- Deep Premium Vol.6 Drum Sample Pack
- Stil vor Talent x PML Artist Pack Vol. 1 – Cioz
- Organica – Full Production Suite
- Diva Preset Pack – Melodic House by Bound To Divide
- Serum Techno Presets Vol. 2
- Acoustic Melodic House Themes
- Peak Time Techno – Samples by WESKA
– Ghosthack
- Ambient Soundscapes Vol 2
- Ambient Underscore
- Cinematic Essentials – Impacts
- Clear Drums
- Dreamland – Vaporwave
- Essential Sounds for Vital
- Future Rave Essentials
- Heavy Vocals
- Keys & Strings
- MIDI Construction kit vol. 3
– Monosounds Studio
- Speed Alive – Eurobeat Presets for Xfer Serum
- House Vol.1 – Presets for Xfer Serum
- Xfer Serum – Black Friday Pack (2022)
- BUMPY – Guitar Presets for Xfer Serum
- Classic Hip-Hop Sample Pack (+ChopMe Collection)
- Colors – 2022 Xfer Serum Presets
– Tech House Market
- Entire Tech House Market Collection 2022 | Save 61%
- THM Sample Collection 2022 | Save 58%
- Tech House Fundamentals Volume 1+2+3 Bundle | Save 68%
- THM The Serum Collection 2022 | Save 58%
- The Black Friday Tech House Pack 2022 | Order over $15 and add the pack to your cart to get it for free!
– Samplesound – use code 50-BLK22
- Rustal – Hip Hop Trap
- BAHIA Amapiano – Deep House Afro House
- Legends – Tra Hip Hop sample pack
- Trap Sauce sample pack
- Dub Tech House Vol. 1 – Underground Tech House Sounds
- DVRKO Presents Crypto House
- Drill Nation – Trap Hip Hop Lo-fi Bass
- Epic Orchestra Trap Beats
- Forgotten Lofi Anime Vocals
- Daily Routine – Jazz – Lofi
– ADSR
- Black Friday Exclusive: 6 SERUM Packs for $20!
- Black Friday Exclusive: 6 VITAL Packs for $20!
- Black Friday Exclusive: 6 CTHULHU Packs for $20!
- Witch House Serum presets
- Black Friday Exclusive: 6 GUITAR Packs for $20!
- Onii-Chan Kawaii Future Bass Serum Presets
- Royal Family MIDI Bundle
- Tension – Cinematic ADSR Drum Machine Expansion
- Entropy – Guitar Loops
– Black Octopus
- Tribal & African Percussion
- Chants & Shouts Vol. 2
- Future Funkstep
- Just Organic Shakers
- Color Bass Essentials
- Charting Future Pop
- Ill-esha Intonations – Vocal Sample Pack
- Marula Music – Plavalaguna
– Zenhiser
- Flicker – Techno
- Prism – Psytrance
- Zone Out – Deep House
- Orbital – Progressive Trance
- Caress – Deep & Melodic
- Strobe – Drum & Bass
- Atom – Psytrance
- Prog – breaks & beats
– Production Master
- 212 risers
- Psystyle-Psytrance vs Rawstyle
- Shambala – Vocals
- Tantrum Desire – Technique Essentials
- Psytrance Evolution
- Ibiza House Xfer Serum Presets
- Die Young – Trap
- Electric Escape – Eighties Synthwave
- Perception – Deep & Dark Dubstep
– Cymatics
- Fractals – Synth Melodies
- Black Friday 808s Bundle
- Mercury – Bundle Melody Pack
- Lofi Melody Bundle
- EDM Bundle
- Guitar Loop Bundle
- Trap Melody Bundle
Image credits: We Rave You