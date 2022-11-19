Black Friday deals on Delay VST Plugins 2022

As a music producer using all kinds of plugins, you’ve certainly come across plugins that can create the delay/echo effect. They occupy a place among some of the most commonly used plugins during the mixing stage – they are a key sound effect for creating space and mood in your tracks. Apart from the fact that practically every DAW has better or worse built-in delay plugins, dozens of them are available on the market, so choosing the right one may make you dizzy. We decided to prepare a list of a few Delay Plugins that are available at super bargain prices due to Black Friday 2022. Also don’t forget to checkout our special Black Friday landing page dedicated to providing best deals for music producers.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals on Delay Plugins

1. Objeq Delay – $59.00 from $149.00

Objeq Delay is a unique effect plug-in that combines acoustic filtering with an ingenious delay unit. The objects plate, beam, drumhead, and string add evocative acoustic resonances to the input signal. Low- and high-cut filters provide additional shaping options. The in-series delay can function as a traditional unit or split the first and subsequent repeats to remodel the attack or create complex rhythmic patterns. Currently available for 60% off this Black Friday.

2. Baby Audio Comeback Kid – $29.00 from $49.00

This creative delay plugin from Baby Audio is definitely one of our top picks on the list. The plugin has a very simple user interface and provides you all the essential options one expects from a delay plugin. Comeback Kid comes with modes like Tape, Swirl, Sauce, Wider, Ping Pong, and many more.

3. W.A Production Sphere Delay – $23.60 (from $59.00)

W.A Production’s SphereDelay is a multimode delay effects plugin. The modules include a variable State Filter – (High-Pass, Low-Pass, Band-Pass) stereo linked 24db/oct self-oscillating filter, an analog Tape Style Saturation, to get the warm classic sound of a real Tape Delay

4. Soundtoys Little PrimalTap – $29.00 (from $79.00)

Soundtoys is an audio software company specializing in plug-ins engineering used by the biggest EDM names like Martin Garrix. Their Little PrimatTap key job is capturing the highly distinctive classic imprint of classic Prime Time vintage digital delay. The plugin allows you to trigger creative impulses of echo, warp, loop, distort, mangle, & more.

5. MSpectralDelay – $58.00 (from $116.00)

MSpectralDelay by Melda Productions is a unique creative delay plugin. It allows you to fine-tune your delays in the spectral space and perform actions and modulations such as changing pitch, formants & levels. It also has all the standard features that you would expect from a modern-day delay plugin. Currently available for 50% off this Black Friday.

Super intuitive H-Delay interface allows you to do practically everything you would expect – flanging, slap-back echo, old school PCM42-style effects, ping pon, or even tempo-sync with modulation… At a price exceeding nearly 80% of its value!

More Black Friday offers on Delay VSTs.

7. Replicant 2 by Audio Damage – $29.00 from $49.00

8. Echo Cat by Waves Factory – $39.00 from $79.00

9. Tube Delay by Softube – $39.00 from $89.00

10. Imperial Delay by Boz Digital Labs – $29.00 from $149.00

