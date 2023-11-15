Black Friday Deal: Denise Audio Plugins Up to 50% Off Now Through Dec 8

By Ricky Iuliucci 93

Denise Audio is launching its annual Black Friday sale from November 15th to December 8th. During this time, customers can enjoy up to a 50% discount on all plugins and bundles, including the Denise Audio Total Bundle, now available at $149—25% off the standard $199 price and a remarkable 79% off compared to buying individual plugins at MSRP. Each plugin, usually priced at $59, can be yours for just $ 29 during this special sale, offering a practical 50% discount. Upgrade your plugin arsenal without breaking the bank.

Bad Tape 2 is a cutting-edge tape emulation plugin with unprecedented control, allowing producers to intricately manipulate space and time. With enhanced parameters and versatile features, Bad Tape 2 empowers users to delicately sculpt their audio to their liking.

Poltergate is a plugin that focuses on transient design, gating, and de-bleeding. This tool empowers producers with custom sound shaping, offering precise control over audio dynamics and clarity. Designed with a clean and easy-to-use interface, the Poltergate is a valuable tool for those looking to improve their overall mix-downs.

Dragon Fire is a powerhouse ultimate compressor that allows users to tame dynamics effortlessly or customize tonal characteristics, allowing you to seamlessly blend classic warmth or create unique configurations.

Bass XL is a tool for your low-end frequencies designed to reign in unruly lower registers and elevate your mix. Customizable boost and coloring options are included to add weight to lackluster percussion and sculpt inconsistent bass lines into expansive, full-bodied sounds.

Perfect Plate XL is a versatile stereo plate reverb powered by Denise Audio’s TXVerb technology. Designed for practicality, this plugin lets producers effortlessly add a hint of vintage ambiance to their recordings or take their audio on a journey into deeper sonic realms. Perfect Plate XL offers a straightforward yet flexible tool to enhance your sound.

Perfect Room is a groundbreaking reverb plugin that allows producers to craft immersive spaces with expansive volume and dimension. Perfect Room provides pristine, customizable mix-ready reverb effects. Transform your tracks effortlessly and bring depth to your music without compromise.

The God Mode plugin uses Push-Pull EQ’s tone-shaping ability for control over multiband distortion. The tool comes loaded with unparalleled control as you sculpt and shape each frequency range to achieve audio textures.

Sub-Generator is a versatile plugin that lets producers effortlessly generate and shape sub-frequencies. Deepen your bass lines, tighten drum performances, and add a solid low end to your mixes with ease. Sub Generator is your practical tool for achieving a refined and controlled low-frequency presence in your tracks.

Enhance your sound with Noize 2, a practical noise generator plugin that lets producers easily customize tracks. Choose from 8 built-in noise types or upload your samples to add personalized textures and interest to your music. Shape and modify noise effortlessly for a unique touch in your tracks with Noize 2.

Revitalize your tracks with The Sweeper, a dynamic filter that adds a subtle touch or a final polish to your mix. Experiment with sonic movements within individual tracks or enhance your overall sound by effortlessly sidechaining its envelope to another audio source. With The Sweeper, bring a touch of creativity to your music without the fuss.

Bite Harder offers a more musical approach to sonic decimation. With nuanced control, producers can seamlessly navigate from gentle lo-fi crackle to intense arcade-style distortion and back again. Elevate your sound with Bite Harder, delivering a versatile and tasteful touch to your tracks.

Don’t miss out on Denise Audio’s Black Friday savings which end on December 8th.

Visit Denise Audio’s website here.

Image Credits: Denise Audio