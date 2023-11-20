DJ.Studio: A New AI-Powered Platform for DJ Mixing

In the ever-evolving landscape of electronic music, DJ.Studio is making waves with its groundbreaking concept and state-of-the-art technology, promising to redefine the very essence of how DJs record their mixes. Positioned as one of the most innovative platforms on the market, DJ.Studio is poised to emerge as a global leader in electronic music software, offering a revolutionary solution to DJs at all levels of expertise. Conceived by founder Siebrand Dijkstra, DJ.Studio was born out of a quest to streamline the process of creating perfect DJ mixes in minimal time. Dijkstra’s brainchild harnesses advanced AI-based harmonic intelligence, setting it apart as a game-changer in the industry. Designed to cater to both aspiring DJs and seasoned professionals, the platform enables users to effortlessly craft flawless mixes with just a fraction of the time investment. Also, DJ.Studio has kicked off its Black Friday Sale for 2023 and you can save up to 70% off on their licenses.

Why DJ.Studio?

What sets DJ.Studio apart is its unique ability to sync seamlessly with users’ existing libraries. This groundbreaking feature allows DJs to transform their playlists into perfect mixes with a simple touch of a button. Once the mix is perfected, users can choose to create a local music file, share it on popular platforms like Mixcloud or YouTube, or export it to Ableton for additional editing and mastering options.

By eliminating the time-consuming process of trial and error in track matching, DJ.Studio empowers its users to dive deeper into the creative aspects of mixing. This digital audio workstation, tailored specifically for DJs, provides the freedom to focus on crafting unique transitions and effects, offering a more immersive and fulfilling mixing experience. As DJ.Studio takes center stage, it’s clear that the platform is not just a tool; it’s a paradigm shift in how DJs approach their craft. With its innovative features, time-saving capabilities, and compatibility with popular platforms, DJ.Studio is set to revolutionize the art of DJ mixing, giving users the freedom to unleash their creativity without the constraints of traditional methods. Join the revolution and experience the future of DJing with DJ.Studio at your fingertips.

Benefits of using the software.

At the core of DJ.Studio’s innovation is its seamless integration with Mixed In Key, a renowned creative tool in the DJing industry. Leveraging the power of the Camelot wheel and other key features, DJ.Studio empowers users to master the art of harmonic mixing. With the ability to perform over 250 million calculations in just thirty seconds, and deliver a professional-quality mix in under fifteen minutes, DJ.Studio has undeniably transformed the future of mixing. The journey began with a Beta launch at the International Music Summit in Ibiza this April, where the 25-strong DJ.Studio team presented their creation to the world. Since then, they’ve been tirelessly refining the platform based on user feedback, resulting in a radical update that enhances the interface, making it even more intuitive, streamlined, and versatile for users. DJ.Studio doesn’t just stop at simplifying the mixing process; it accommodates a variety of music libraries. Whether you’re using rekordbox, Serato, Virtual DJ, Traktor Pro, Engine DJ, Mixed In Key, or iTunes, DJ.Studio seamlessly integrates with your existing setup. And for those who may not have an extensive music catalog, DJ.Studio’s innovative YouTube integration comes into play. Whether you’re an aspiring DJ testing the waters or someone looking to curate mixes for events, house parties, dinners, or background tunes while you work, DJ.Studio’s features make it accessible to everyone. In this era of music evolution, DJ.Studio emerges as a game-changer, offering a transformative experience for both novice and seasoned DJs alike. Join the revolution, as DJ.Studio paves the way for a new era in electronic music mixing. Price DJ.Studio offers two main product tiers: Lite and Pro. The Lite version is a one-time $199($59 Black Friday price) license that provides features like drag-and-drop track loading, auto-mixing based on harmonics, preset transitions, and exporting to MP3 and YouTube. The Pro version is $499($149 Black Friday price) one-time and adds advanced options like manual transitions, custom automations, high-resolution exports, offline work, and WAV exporting. It’s geared for professional DJs who need more customization and control. Both versions are also available as monthly subscriptions, starting at $8/month for Lite and $19/month for Pro. The tiers are designed to meet different users’ needs, from hobbyists learning to mix to power users wanting more advanced features and flexibility. With its pricing structure and feature sets, DJ.Studio aims to make AI-powered mixing accessible to DJs at various skill levels.

DJ.Studio is available as a one-off license or a monthly subscription. For more information, click here.

