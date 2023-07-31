Fender and Loog Launch Line of 3-string Children’s Guitars

For a while, it seemed as though the guitar just wasn’t capturing the imagination of people the way it used to. Rock and other guitar-based genres have been declining in popularity for some time, but the past few years have seen an uptick in interest due to a surprising reason: COVID-19. According to Forbes, a study showed that 16 million (!) people learned to play during the first two years of the pandemic. The guitar is suddenly back, and with that in mind, a pair of contrasting names in the industry have come together: Fender and Loog have launched a line of 3-string guitars designed to help children learn to play.

A collab between guitar royalty and an impressive newcomer founded in 2011, this collection features miniature, 3-string versions of what are arguably the two most famous models in the history of the instrument: the Stratocaster and the Telecaster. Meant to be tuned to GBE (the three high strings of a typical guitar in standard tuning), the instruments come with chord flashcards, a pair of Loog branded picks, stickers, a booklet detailing the story of founder Leo Fender, and access to Loog Guitar, a free lesson app that can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores. It’s important to note that this package does not include an amplifier– Fender recommends the Frontman 10G amp, but Loog also has their Mini Amp. Accessories can be found online through either company.

The Fender x Loog Stratocaster and Telecaster are currently available in the United States for $199 from both the Fender and Loog websites, as well as select retailers. They aren’t for sale in other regions at the moment, but Fender has announced their intention to expand to Europe, Japan, and Australia later this year. Watch the video below for a quick introduction!

Image credit: Fender (Press)

