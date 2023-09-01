Focusrite launches Scarlett 4th Gen Audio Interfaces

By Hemant Khatri 146

The acclaimed Scarlett range of audio interfaces has long been a favorite for home studio musicians and producers. Now with the launch of Scarlett 4th Gen, Focusrite aims to deliver next-level sound quality and features to make studio-grade recording more accessible than ever.

Under the hood, Scarlett 4th Gen boasts a spec bump of massive proportions. The new converters taken from Focusrite’s professional RedNet interfaces provide a hefty 120dB dynamic range – a studio-quality standard. Models like the 2i2 and 4i4 add remote-controlled preamps with 69dB of gain for dialing in perfect levels on any microphone.

Handy new features streamline the recording process. Auto Gain listens as you play and automatically sets ideal levels, while Clip Safe deftly adjusts levels on the fly to prevent clipping even when you’re in the creative zone. A totally reimagined headphone amp delivers pristine monitoring, and redesigned Gain Halos make level monitoring a breeze.

Scarlett’s beloved Air mode also gets an upgrade. The analogue modeling “Air” button helped add life to recordings, and now Scarlett 4th Gen Air mode offers the original circuit plus a new Harmonic Drive mode for rich, console-esque tone.

On the design front, sleek styling combines with thoughtful ergonomic tweaks like spacious knob layouts. Little refinements add up to a premium feel. Connectivity covers all the basics with Neutrik connectors and MIDI I/O on 4i4 models. Bundled software provides everything needed for production. Scarlett 4th Gen comes loaded with Pro Tools, Ableton Live Lite, 1GB+ of studio plugins, and online mastering tools. The included Focusrite Control software enables mixing Scarlett I/O in the box.

With greater sonics, clever features to aid workflow, and refined design, Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen represents a milestone upgrade. Models like the 2i2 and Solo promise to yet again set the standard for home studio interfaces. Scarlett 4th Gen is available now starting at $139.

know more

Image credits: Focusrite