iZotope releases Ozone 11 mastering software

iZotope has announced the latest iteration of its acclaimed mastering software, Ozone 11. This new version introduces several enhancements and AI-powered features for streamlining the mastering process.

A highlighted addition in Ozone 11 Advanced is the new Clarity module, which uses machine learning to dynamically maximize spectral power and perceived loudness in masters. The company states this intelligent process achieves polished, professional sound without artifacts or penalties.

Also new to Advanced is Stem Focus, enabling any Ozone module to be applied solely to isolated stems from a final mix. This facilitates detailed track-specific mastering to rescue problematic mixes or creative sound design.

Standard and Advanced versions gain Upward Compression for transparently boosting lower sections, the Transient/Sustain module for separate transient and sustain processing, and an AI Vocal Checker for balancing vocals.

With these and other sophisticated new tools complementing Ozone’s existing EQs, compressors, and effects, iZotope aims to provide an extensive toolkit for achieving professional-level masters with increased intelligence and efficiency.

Ozone 11 is available now for new purchases and upgrades in Elements, Standard, and Advanced editions. iZotope positions it as an accessible one-stop mastering solution for music producers of all experience levels seeking to enhance the polish and professionalism of their work.

Image credits: iZotope