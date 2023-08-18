Kali Audio LP-8 V2 Studio Monitor Giveaway – Enter to Win at We Rave You Tech
We Rave You Tech has teamed up with Kali Audio to give away 3 pairs of Kali Audio LP-8 V2 studio monitors! These studio monitors are the perfect tools for music producers, DJs, and audio engineers looking to upgrade their studio setup.
The Kali LP-8 V2 monitors provide next-level audio quality for music producers, DJs, and creators. With a powerful 100W class D amplifier, 8” Kevlar woofer, silk dome tweeter, and rear bass port, these speakers deliver crisp highs, deep low end, and an expansive soundstage.
Key features that make the LP-8 V2 monitors stand out:
- Accurate frequency response from 37Hz to 25kHz for transparent sound
- Boundary EQ settings to optimize sound based on placement
- High max SPL over 85dB for ample headroom
- Low distortion and noise for clean audio reproduction
- XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs for flexible connectivity
For home studios or professional setups alike, the Kali LP-8 V2s provide the affordable high-fidelity monitoring needed for mixing and mastering. The V2 updates bring even better sound than the original LP-8s. The monitors cost $249 each but 3 lucky winners can grab them for absolutely no cost in this giveaway.
Enter the We Rave You Tech x Kali Audio giveaway now for your chance to win a pair of these top-quality studio monitors! Three lucky winners will be selected to receive a set of Kali LP-8 V2s. The last date to enter the contest is September 30th.
How to Participate?
- Go to giveaway.weraveyou.com
- Simply enter your details in the form and that’s it
- Follow We Rave You & Kali Audio on Instagram to increase your chances of winning
- We will announce the winner in 1st week of October.
Image credits: Kali Audio