Kali Audio LP-8 V2 Studio Monitor Giveaway – Enter to Win at We Rave You Tech

We Rave You Tech has teamed up with Kali Audio to give away 3 pairs of Kali Audio LP-8 V2 studio monitors! These studio monitors are the perfect tools for music producers, DJs, and audio engineers looking to upgrade their studio setup.

The Kali LP-8 V2 monitors provide next-level audio quality for music producers, DJs, and creators. With a powerful 100W class D amplifier, 8” Kevlar woofer, silk dome tweeter, and rear bass port, these speakers deliver crisp highs, deep low end, and an expansive soundstage.

Key features that make the LP-8 V2 monitors stand out:

Accurate frequency response from 37Hz to 25kHz for transparent sound

Boundary EQ settings to optimize sound based on placement

High max SPL over 85dB for ample headroom

Low distortion and noise for clean audio reproduction

XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs for flexible connectivity

For home studios or professional setups alike, the Kali LP-8 V2s provide the affordable high-fidelity monitoring needed for mixing and mastering. The V2 updates bring even better sound than the original LP-8s. The monitors cost $249 each but 3 lucky winners can grab them for absolutely no cost in this giveaway.

Image credits: Kali Audio