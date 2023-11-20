Laidback Luke praises DJ.Studio at ADE Masterclass Event

By Alshaan Kassam 100

Having been on the market for just a few months, DJ.Studio, the exclusive digital audio workstation tailored for DJ mixing, continues to showcase remarkable advancements. The latest features were unveiled during the app’s second appearance at the Amsterdam Dance Event, marking a significant milestone since its launch. Remarkably, considering its developmental stage only a year ago, DJ.Studio has made substantial progress, solidifying its reputation as one of the most talked-about DJ software options available today.

Highlighting the app’s extraordinary capabilities, renowned Dutch DJ Laidback Luke has become a vocal advocate for DJ.Studio. Luke, impressed by its effectiveness in mix creation for his radio show, teamed up with CEO Siebrand Dijkstra to deliver a masterclass. Throughout the demonstration, Luke’s enthusiasm was palpable as he showcased how DJ.Studio enables him to craft radio shows in significantly less time, thanks to its intuitive features, even for DJs new to production. He particularly commended the unique algorithm that captures the essence of tracks, ensuring the genuine spirit of DJing is preserved.

| DJ.Studio Black Friday offer – 70% off

In the same session, DJ.Studio unveiled two new integrations, the first of which was introduced by Helen Sartory, SVP Creator Services at Beatport. Sartory excitedly announced that soon users would have the ability to leverage Beatport’s online streaming services for mix creation in DJ.Studio. Expressing her anticipation for DJ.Studio’s advancements, Sartory provided a quick demonstration of the Beatport integration in action. She underscored the transformative nature of the hybrid workflow, praising its efficiency and remarkable speed of operation. DJ.Studio also introduced a remarkable integration with the online DJ tracklist database, 1001Tracklists. This groundbreaking feature enables users to seamlessly import any tracklist from the 1001Tracklists website directly into DJ.Studio. Users can then personalize and modify the imported tracklist, using it as a foundation template. This includes the flexibility to adjust, remove, add, or reorder tracks according to their preferences. Presented by 1001Tracklists’ CEO Evan Sacks during the masterclass at ADE, this unveiling marked the initiation of a broader partnership between the two platforms. Notably, DJ.Studio became the official partner for 1001Tracklists’ annual Top 101 Producers and Future of Dance events held during that week.

know more

Check out the full video below and connect with DJ.Studio here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com