Linn Sondek LP12-50 Turntable: Limited-edition Luxury

Ivor Tiefenbrun founded Linn back in 1973 with the conviction that he could greatly improve his music system- five decades and countless accolades later, his company has solidified its status as one of the premier names in hi-fi audio equipment. To celebrate the golden anniversary of Linn and what is surely its most iconic product, the Scottish manufacturer is releasing a luxurious limited edition gem- the LP12-50.

One of the most revered products among audiophiles, the LP12 has withstood the test of time like few other devices in audio equipment. The regular versions of the turntable- Klimax, Selekt, and Majik- have earned a reputation for excellence with their single-point Karousel bearings and array of high-quality tonearm and coil cartridge options.

The amount of care and thought put into this special limited edition is apparent- designed in collaboration with artist collective LoveFrom, the turntable will come in white or a natural wood finish. Precision-machined speed and power buttons and hinges improve on an already sleek design; acoustic upgrades come in the shape of new Bedrok plink technology, a development that nearly gets rid of resonance altogether while providing better isolating housing.

Only 250 of the LP12-50 turntables will be produced, with each receiving an individually numbered aluminum plaque bearing the name of the builder who will assemble, test, and ultimately hand-deliver the device.

At a price of $60,000 (£50,000 for UK customers), the Linn Sondek LP12-50 will not come cheap. You can begin the process of getting yours through the product page on the Linn website. Each turntable will be reserved for one week, during which you must complete the order. They will be shipped to Linn specialists between August 2023 and March 2024.

Image credit: Linn

