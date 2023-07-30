Mark Ronson Opens Up About the “Barbie” Soundtrack

By Ricky Iuliucci

Renowned music producer Mark Ronson recently opened up about his experience curating the soundtrack for the latest film from Greta Gerwig, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. The movie was released worldwide on July 21st. Accompanying this imaginative film is a music selection masterfully put together by Ronson himself. No stranger to soundtrack production, the Englishman previously composed for A Star Is Born and Suicide Squad. He aimed to approach the Barbie soundtrack differently. In an interview with NME, he confessed that he wanted to deliver something fresh and original while still catering to the film’s unique aesthetic. “I wanted to get the job, but I also didn’t want to just give them some generic dance shit. I wanted to do something I’ve never done before,” he explained.

His desire to avoid falling into clichés or being predictable was evident in the diverse lineup of artists featured on the soundtrack. The roster included big names like Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, HAIM, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more. Mark Ronson’s intention was to bring an array of styles and musical perspectives, ensuring a rich and engaging musical experience for the audience. One aspect that stood out in Ronson’s account of his work on the Barbie soundtrack was his realization that creating music for a film requires a different mindset than making standalone tracks. He emphasized the significance of serving the picture and enhancing the emotions conveyed on screen. “You’re always serving the picture. You’re always serving the emotion,” he said. This dedication to complementing the visuals and storytelling through music showcases Ronson’s commitment to his craft and the film’s artistic vision. Reflecting on previous experiences, Ronson candidly shared a lighthearted anecdote about the pitfalls of not aligning the music with the movie’s essence. He mentioned being asked to create songs for other films, like the Ghostbusters reboot, where the outcome resulted in multiple interpretations of the original theme song. Learning from these experiences, he found his focus and approach while working on Barbie, which ultimately led to an inspired and cohesive soundtrack.

Barbie exemplifies the artistry of film soundtracking. The commitment to compose for story, coupled with a desire to innovate and avoid the mundane, produced an exceptional musical accompaniment. As the film continues to captivate audiences, the soundtrack stands as a testament to the creative brilliance of Mark Ronson and his ability to enhance cinematic experiences through the power of music.

Listen to the Barbie sound track here.

Image credit: OML Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (Wikimedia Commons)

