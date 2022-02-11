Martinic KEE BASS: Incredible funky and FREE vintage bass plugin

Martinic, founded in 1993 in Schagen, The Netherlands as an IT company, has been producing high-quality music-making hardware and software for quite some time now. They notably make some excellent digital instruments with their ACE (Advanced Circuitry Emulation) technology, including the VST version of a highly sought-after 60s monophonic keyboard: This is the Martinic KEE BASS.

A wonderful and seamless blend of vintage sound and modern technology, the KEE BASS is a physically modeled reproduction- there are no samples, just the real thing repackaged for digital use. It comes endowed with an adjustable bass booster, a mellow/bright tone switch, a fuzz switch, a sustain/percussive mode switch, and a slow/fast delay switch- just like the actual, physical instrument. It adapts very well to use with MIDI, with all settings being MIDI learnable and an extended range of 128 notes with the use of a MIDI controller.

Perhaps most importantly, the instrument is really fun to play around with. It’s easy to just mess with the settings and make something interesting, and although the customization options might seem shallow compared to newer synths (or plugins modeled on them, for that matter), the KEE BASS has a great and distinctive sound, with enough parameters (level adjust, fine-tuning, polyphonic mode, filter LFO/envelope modulation, etc.) for a deep and rich instrument.

Installing the KEE BASS is incredibly simple and costs you absolutely nothing- simply visit the instrument’s page on Martinic’s website, then click where it says “free-claim your license”. This will prompt you to claim the license that allows you to use the KEE Bass, and then it’s as simple as just downloading the plugin in the same folder that contains the license and loading it into your favorite DAW (click here for more info if you get lost).

Want to know more about the Martinic KEE BASS before you download it? Check out the video below for an in-depth look at the digital instrument’s capabilities.

Image Credits: Martinic