2. On the other hand, the MF-102S Ring Modulator has a wide-range carrier oscillator, which is paired with an LFO to produce effects ranging from soft tremolo to clangorous ring modulation tones.

3. As for the MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser, it is a descendant of the rack-mounted Moog phaser from the 1970s, and it features an on-board LFO.

4. The MF-104S Analog Delay, which has remained popular to this day, is a rich and full-bodied delay and modulation circuit.

5. The MF-105S MuRF is a groundbreaking effect that combines a resonant filter bank with a pattern generator and a skewing envelope, resulting in vibrant animation of an incoming sound.

6. The MF-107S FreqBox, which produces a box of gnarly synced VCO sounds, has envelope and FM modulation.

7. The MF-108S Cluster Flux is a flexible processor that can modulate between chorus, flanging, and vibrato.

8. Lastly, the MF-109S Saturator is a powerful saturation tool based on the classic Moogerfooger input drive stage, which adds warmth, distortion, and compression to any sound.