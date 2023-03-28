[Review] Moog Music Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins: A Convenient and Affordable Alternative to Analog Pedals
Moog Music, a name synonymous with analog synthesizers and electronic instruments, has recently launched its line of Moogerfooger Effects Plug-Ins. These software-based effects plugins are designed to emulate the iconic Moogerfooger analog effects pedals while providing a modern twist to their functionality. We recently got our hands-on with the Moogerfooger bundle and down is an in-depth review of the same.
| 20 Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout
Features
The Moogerfooger Effects Plugins offer a wide range of effects, including modulation, filtering, and delay, and are modeled after some of Moog’s most famous Moogerfooger pedals. These plugins are available in VST, AU, and AAX formats for both Mac and Windows, making them accessible to producers and musicians across various platforms. These effects are modeled after some of the most iconic Moogerfooger pedals, including the MF-101 Low Pass Filter, the MF-102 Ring Modulator, and the MF-104M Analog Delay. The plugins also offer several unique features, such as MIDI control and envelope follower, which allow for even more customization and sound design possibilities.
The Moogerfooger bundle includes:
1. The MF-101S Lowpass Filter features the classic Moog ladder filter, and it comes with an envelope follower to allow for dynamic control.
2. On the other hand, the MF-102S Ring Modulator has a wide-range carrier oscillator, which is paired with an LFO to produce effects ranging from soft tremolo to clangorous ring modulation tones.
3. As for the MF-103S 12-Stage Phaser, it is a descendant of the rack-mounted Moog phaser from the 1970s, and it features an on-board LFO.
4. The MF-104S Analog Delay, which has remained popular to this day, is a rich and full-bodied delay and modulation circuit.
5. The MF-105S MuRF is a groundbreaking effect that combines a resonant filter bank with a pattern generator and a skewing envelope, resulting in vibrant animation of an incoming sound.
6. The MF-107S FreqBox, which produces a box of gnarly synced VCO sounds, has envelope and FM modulation.
7. The MF-108S Cluster Flux is a flexible processor that can modulate between chorus, flanging, and vibrato.
8. Lastly, the MF-109S Saturator is a powerful saturation tool based on the classic Moogerfooger input drive stage, which adds warmth, distortion, and compression to any sound.
One of the standout features of the Moogerfooger Effects Plug-Ins is their convenience and portability. Users can access the same high-quality effects as their analog counterparts without the need for physical hardware, making them ideal for producers who work in digital environments or who need to travel frequently. This ease of use also makes them a valuable tool for musicians who require high-quality effects for their live performances.
Another benefit of the Moogerfooger Effects Plug-Ins is their affordability. While the analog Moogerfooger pedals can be quite expensive, the plugins offer the same sound and functionality at a fraction of the cost. This makes them accessible to a wider range of musicians and producers who may not have the budget for high-end analog gear.
Of course, some purists may argue that the Moogerfooger Effects Plug-Ins lack the tactile experience and character of the physical pedals. However, this is a matter of personal preference, and the convenience and affordability of the plugins may outweigh any perceived drawbacks.
Price
Moog Music Moogerfooger Effect Plugins bundle is currently available for $279.00.
know more
Next article: We Rave You Tech launch Vol. 2 Melodic House & Techno Sample Pack
Image Credits: Moog music