Native Instruments welcomes iZotope, Brainworx, and Plugin Alliance to platform

By Chris Vuoncino 138

Producers around the world rely on many plugins and digital instruments to help them craft their sound and style, often relying on a variety of manufacturers and distributors to complete a collection. Native Instruments, one of the largest and most well-known brands in the field is looking to streamline the process and has just announced the acquisition of three popular manufacturers to be assimilated into their product line.

In 2022, Native Instruments, iZotope, Brainworx, and Plugin Alliance came together under the name Soundwide in an attempt to align the four companies’ offerings under one umbrella and streamline the workflow and production process for producers. A year later, those plans are being adjusted, and the Soundwide title is being discarded and all the products will now live under the more universally known Native Instruments brand. The rebrand includes a new logo, as well as more intuitive and connected programming, allowing users to access products from all four manufacturers with one login. Additionally, products from, iZotope, Brainworx, and Plugin Alliance will be more readily available through the Native Instruments store, with customer care and Native Access providing support for the product lines,

In the new year, the organization will be launching more educational materials and cross-brand integration for the product lines to further streamline the purchase and user flow when obtaining new products as well as searching for how-to guides. For users of the Plugin Alliance marketplace, which integrates many third-party plugins, the platform will remain intact, but now sales and special pricing will be coordinated to align with deals across all four brands. As part of the celebration of this new organizational model, the company is in the midst of its Summer Of Sound sale, offering savings of 50% or more off of all software or plugins across the Native Instruments, Brainworx, Plugin Alliance, and iZotope platforms!

Image Credit: Native Instruments