Novation Launchpad Pro: Redefining Music Creation and Performance

By Chris Vuoncino 125

As producers and artists continue to minimize the amount of space and gear needed to create, often opting for simple bedroom-style setups, tech companies are crafting new instruments to help with efficiency and spark creativity. Novation Launchpad Pro is designed to help fill this important niche, both at home and in a performance space.

The Launchpad Pro builds on Novation’s legacy of innovative and intuitive MIDI controllers perfectly tailored for hands-on music production and live performance. Where the original Launchpad pioneered grid-based clip triggering for Ableton Live, the Pro edition takes workflow integration even further with unique capabilities for manipulating mixer functions, trigging custom user modes, and more – all without ever leaving the controller.

But Launchpad Pro offers more than just a streamlined Ableton experience. The 8×8 grid makes an ideal canvas for everything from firing off one-shot samples to playing instruments chromatically with the Scale mode engaged. Melodics integration provides guided practice for honing drumming skills. And with the ability to sequence clips, trigger videos, and change parameters on the fly, Launchpad Pro promises dynamic performances that go way beyond plain old clip launching.

Key features:

– 64 pads, set up in a convenient 8×8 layout, users can quickly dive into the creative process, triggering sounds, chords, percussion and a whole lot more.

– New to percussion and drums pads, Launchpad comes equipped with Melodics, providing practice rhythms to help hone ones skills.

– Scale Mode allows the pads to be aligned to to the notes of one of 32 keys and modes, making it easy to quickly create and perform without worrying about hitting a wrong note.

– Quickly mix on the fly by simply pressing and holding a mixer function button (like mute or volume), make a change, and then simply release the button to drop straight back into your performance.

The designers at Novation also crafted Launchpad ideal instrument for live performances, providing a more exciting show while giving control over not just sounds, but also the ability to turn it into a sequencer or even trigger videos via the pads. The ability to connect and trigger a wide variety of content makes the pad highly versatile both within the studio or on the stage. The company goes a step further, offering The Max for Live community which features an endless array of production ideas, alternative uses, and downloads to help inspire and bring any vision to life.

Additional software and samples:

Creators get even more mileage out of Launchpad Pro thanks to the included software goodies. Ableton Live Lite offers a gateway into one of the most popular DAWs on the planet while the 4GB Loopmasters sample pack provides plenty of production fuel. An XLN Audio piano rounds things out for anyone looking to sketch ideas without booting their computer. Of course, pulling off the types of creative workflows Launchpad Pro empowers requires some know-how.

– Comes with Ableton Live Lite so creators can quickly get started crafting their own works.

– Includes one of four XLN Audio Addictive Keys, providing authentic instrument sounds right out of the box.

– Coms with 4GB of Loopmasters samples so producers can integrate any sound into their own works.

Price:

Launchpad Pro retails for just $399.99 and Launchpad mini retails for $129.99 and comes equipped with all the powerful features and software listed above. Check out the full product details via the Novation website. Starting at $129, Launchpad and its ecosystem for inspiration make it an easy recommendation for any producer wanting to step up their Ableton game, both in the studio and on stage.

know more

Image credits: Novation