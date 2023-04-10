PRISM Urban Legends: Booming Hip-hop Drums
AVA MUSIC GROUP’s PRISM sound libraries are undoubtably professional quality, having been used by the likes of Warner Brothers, Disney, and Netflix, to name a few. Now, with PRISM Urban Legends, you can put that same high-performance pedigree to work in your tracks with this collection of hip-hop drums.
An old-school hip-hop and rap-inspired drum pack, PRISM Urban Legends is a Kontakt instrument compatible with Native Instrument’s NKS workflow. 10 curated drum sets and 50 patterns come together for a highly customizable and very user-friendly experience. The intuitive groove browser makes it easy to drag and drop your MIDI to export it; a built-in master effects section featuring a drum compressor, tape distortion, limiter, and a special “secret sauce” parameter let you flavor your drums as you please.
Urban Legends can be downloaded from the AVA MUSIC GROUP website at a price of $74; also available is an accompanying hip-hop and rap MIDI groove pack, which adds 50 extra grooves for just $9. Click on the button below to check out the sounds before you buy, and watch the video to get a quick preview of what the instrument has to offer.
Image credit: PRISM (press)
