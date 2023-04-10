PRISM Urban Legends: Booming Hip-hop Drums

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 134

AVA MUSIC GROUP’s PRISM sound libraries are undoubtably professional quality, having been used by the likes of Warner Brothers, Disney, and Netflix, to name a few. Now, with PRISM Urban Legends, you can put that same high-performance pedigree to work in your tracks with this collection of hip-hop drums.

An old-school hip-hop and rap-inspired drum pack, PRISM Urban Legends is a Kontakt instrument compatible with Native Instrument’s NKS workflow. 10 curated drum sets and 50 patterns come together for a highly customizable and very user-friendly experience. The intuitive groove browser makes it easy to drag and drop your MIDI to export it; a built-in master effects section featuring a drum compressor, tape distortion, limiter, and a special “secret sauce” parameter let you flavor your drums as you please.

Urban Legends can be downloaded from the AVA MUSIC GROUP website at a price of $74; also available is an accompanying hip-hop and rap MIDI groove pack, which adds 50 extra grooves for just $9. Click on the button below to check out the sounds before you buy, and watch the video to get a quick preview of what the instrument has to offer.

Listen

Image credit: PRISM (press)

