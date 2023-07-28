Reed offers up £13k ‘Bauhaus-style’ turntable without tonearms

By Chris Vuoncino 106

While the way people listen to music has evolved greatly in recent decades, especially thanks to the rise of streaming services allowing fans to listen to any song, at any time, anywhere they are, there are still many who appreciate the joy of physical albums. As vinyl sales continue to surge around the country, manufacturers are continuing to develop new turntables for listeners, crafting unique designs that not only alleviate the listening experience but also offer exceptional visual components.

Reed is one of the manufacturers who is eyeing the high-end turntable market and has recently unveiled its incredible Muse 3A turntable, featuring a Bauhaus-style design for the carefully crafted instrument. Comprised of sturdy birch plywood, the body of the turntable is available in white, black, or red, and is built to make the platter appear slightly raised, with hidden supports built under the base to give the allusion of lightness despite the actual heft of the product. Like the popular Muse 3C offering, Muse 3A operates with a “reverse sliding thrust ball bearing for a main axis. The bearing ball is made from stainless steel and the lateral stability is achieved by using a very durable and low-noise sliding bearing.”

The Muse 3A can easily be switched between a belt drive and a friction drive, but unlike the 3C, operates on a single Coreless DC Motor which is meant to help ensure less noise from the drive system when in use. Also featured on the new device is a digital control system that helps monitor the speed of the platter as well as make corrections for horizontality via the inclinometer. Finally, the design allows for center or off-center mounting of a tone arm of a length between 9.5″ to 12″.

This incredible turntable is available now for the price of £13,000.

Image Credit: Reed