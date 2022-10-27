Simon Cowell set to launch StemDrop feature within TikTok

Simon Cowell has teamed up with TikTok, Universal Music Group, and Samsung for a brand new TikTok feature- StemDrop. Officially launching on October 26th, the new platform will provide users with stems from some of the top songwriters and producers in the industry and give artists everywhere a chance to create a new song from the provided content.

While Simon Cowell certainly has never shied away from creating new platforms for artists to be discovered- even if he was a bit judgmental on a few of them- this newest venture will allow accessibility to high quality content at a truly massive level. For the initial launch, Max Martin, the famed super producer who has ties to the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, Pink and many more, has teamed up with a group of songwriters to provide stems for a track titled, Red Lights. By following the official StemDrop page on TikTok, users will have access to the stems from the track as well as the first of its kind “StemDrop Mixer,” which will allow users to create their own version of the song and share it with the community. The official page will also be curating content, showcasing both the creation process as well as finished works and possibly launching new careers along the way.

Simon Cowell spoke about the concept and his excitement is evident in the possibilities:

“Hit songs are like diamonds and they can change an artist’s career overnight. With tens of thousands of songs uploaded every day this idea will give aspiring artists the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most successful songwriters in the world. The premise was always very straightforward… ‘What would happen if the best songwriters in the world wrote a song for the world…….?’ We have no idea what’s going to happen. I do know there are so many incredibly talented people who are trying to stand out and I hope and believe this could make a big difference to their careers. It says everything about Max Martin, Savan and Ali that they have decided to give this song to the TikTok community to record and collaborate with them. And I want to thank them so much for believing in this idea. In addition, I want to thank TikTok, Samsung and Universal for their support and enthusiasm. Again, their passionate support of talented people is amazing.”

So head over to TikTok, follow StemDrop, and start creating!

